First person sentenced for Covid-19 wage subsidy misuse

The Government has paid out $11 billion in wage subsidies to businesses that have suffered a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis. (File video, first published in August 2020)

A man who admitted wrongly receiving nearly $19,000 of the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme and then spending it on whiteware, furniture and sending money to family, has been convicted and disharged, after he repaid it all.

Saleem Abdul appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday where Judge Mary Beth Sharp convicted and discharged him.

He previously admitted three charges of receiving property and is the first person to the sentenced for wage subsidy misuse.

Abdul said he never made an application for the wage subsidy, but nearly $19,000 was paid into his bank account.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Bad publicity enough to keep some companies away from wage subsidy

* Barber left struggling to buy groceries for family because of wage subsidy delays

* Covid-19: Govt preps to take first four suspected wage subsidy abuse cases to court

* Sole trader who was declined wage subsidy 'frustrated as hell' to see corporates holding onto millions



From March 2020 to March 2021, the New Zealand Government provided various support for businesses and employers who were impact by the Covid-19 pandemic response.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) was tasked with the administration of this wage subsidy and ran a “high trust” approach.

On Friday, prosecutor Jessica Blythe submitted Abdul’s fraud eroded confidence in the system that was designed to ease pressure for businesses and those who were self-employed in a time of unprecedented uncertainty and disruption.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Ministry of Social Development operated a “high trust” approach.

Blythe submitted this was not a one-off mistake as he did it three times and should be convicted.

Abdul’s lawyer Moira Macnab submitted at the time of the offending, he was unemployed, lived in a one-bedroom flat with his wife, mother-in-law, child and a baby on the way.

She applied for a discharge without conviction saying Abdul would feel shame and stigma.

Macnab submitted Abdul had already suffered greatly and the court heard Abdul’s wife and children had returned to India.

Macnab said when he checked his bank account he saw the money, he tried advise the MSD the money had been wrongly transferred.

Monstera/Pexels The wage subsidy was paid into Saleem Abdul’s bank account.

Judge Sharp said while it may be suspicious, the MSD had been unable to prove Adbul made the false applications but accepted he didn’t know about the applications until the money arrived in his account.

On three occasions between April and July 2020, applications were made for the subsidy with the application providing Abdul’s Bank of India account.

The people whose names were used on the applications told the MSD they never made the wage subsidy request.

In total, Abdul received $18,745.60 of Covid-19 Wage Subsidy funds into his bank account which were then transferred into his everyday banking accounts.

“Mr Abdul knew the funds were not intended for him, and was reckless as to whether they were obtained by an imprisonment offence,” Judge Sharp said.

Despite this, he used the money to buy furniture, whiteware and to pay off personal loans. Abdul also sent remittances to his family in India.

Abdul cooperated with the Ministry’s investigation, telling them he did not make the application but knew the money did not belong to him. He has since repaid the money.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The wage subsidy was paid out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MSD spokesperson George Van Ooyen said 15,243 pre-payment and post-payment checks on wage subsidy applications resulted in 6269 allegations of wage subsidy misuse.

Van Ooyen said 17 cases had ended up before the courts and the total amount of public money involved had now reached $926,274.

In October 2021, the MSD also referred 11 cases involving larger sums of money and complex investigations to the Serious Fraud Office.