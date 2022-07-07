Man shot by police in Kaiapoi facing multiple charges

A police car with a broken windscreen sits on the side of Williams St in Kaiapoi after an alleged incident involving a man who was later shot by police.

A man shot by police after he allegedly threatened someone with a metal bar has been charged with a raft of offences.

The man’s case was called in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, but he was not present as he remains in hospital. The 56-year-old defendant was granted interim name suppression and remanded to appear in court on July 25.

The man has been charged with threatening to kill, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, assault using a crowbar, resisting a police officer, assaulting a police officer, damaging a police car, intimidating a member of the public and being in an enclosed yard without reasonable excuse.

The man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times by police on a street in Kaiapoi on June 25.

Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price earlier said the man was shot in the abdomen, chest and limbs after allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams St.

The man allegedly attacked a police car and several attempts were made to deescalate the situation, but “the man was not being cooperative”, Price said.

A used Taser gun unit lies on the footpath where a man was shot by police in Kaiapoi after he allegedly attacked a police car and threatened a member of the public.

Police used pepper spray and a Taser gun on the man, which “did not have any effect” on him or his behaviour.

He went down a private driveway and after a period of further negotiation, multiple shots were fired, injuring him, Price said.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.