Invergargill man jailed after downloading child sex exploitation material from hospital bed

An Invercargill man who used a hospital’s wi-fi connection to access child sex exploitation material has been sent to jail.

Kenneth Warren Hawkins, 77, was sentenced to 14 months’ prison when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

He had earlier admitted 18 charges of possessing child exploitation material. Four of the charges span October 2011 to September 2021.

Judge Duncan Harvey said 21 of the 49 images were of the highest, most serious classification.

Hawkins served 11 years’ prison for rape, indecent assault and sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection charges, which he admitted in 2001.

In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Scott Williamson said Hawkins had traumatic flashbacks and the images were a crux.

“It would not surprise anyone he was a victim himself,” Williamson said.

Hawkins was in hospital for a stroke and not thinking clearly when he downloaded the images, Williamson said.

The court heard Hawkins was of ill health.

“I understand he won’t be alive in five years,” Williamson said.

The judge was concerned at Hawkins’ claim that the offending did not give him sexual gratification.

Hawkins told a report writer he had the images to try to understand the abuse he suffered as a child.

“I do not accept that for one moment,” the judge said.

“Anything short of a term of imprisonment would simply send the wrong message.”

The summary of facts says that on August 15, 2021, Hawkins used the Southland Hospital wi-fi to email two of the images from his Gmail address to his Yahoo address.

Yahoo reported it to the United States-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police searched Hawkins’ Invercargill house in September 2021.

Forty-nine cellphones, laptops, USBs, hard drives and SD cards were seized.

The way the images were stored indicated Hawkins had tried to “clean up after himself”, having taken steps to delete material using applications, the summary says.

He admitted to police that he had emailed the two original images. He also said he viewed images online of young naked children daily and had gone to the dark web for stories about sex with children, the summary says.