Father accused of causing baby's catastrophic head injuries found not guilty of murder

A father accused of causing catastrophic head injuries to his baby has been found not guilty of murder.

Anthony Simon Pickering – who goes by his middle name – was charged with murder after his son, Poseidyn Pickering, died in hospital in September 2020.

The 10-month-old had suffered “catastrophic” head injuries.

Pickering has been on trial at the High Court in Auckland for several weeks and on Monday evening after nearly three hours of deliberations, the jury of nine found him not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

Audible gasps and tears could be heard from Pickering’s family members in the back of the court and Pickering said thank you as he walked out of the dock to hugs from his family.

Justice Michael Robinson discharged Pickering.

Two jurors tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning, shrinking the jury of 11 down to nine.

Over the course of the trial, the jury heard from Poseidyn’s mother, Filoi Huakau, along with family members, numerous medical experts and police officers.

The Crown’s case was that the jury could be sure Pickering caused the catastrophic injuries and should find him guilty.

Poseidyn Pickering was rushed to hospital on September 5, 2020.

But defence lawyer Quentin Duff, said Poseidyn’s mother could have exacerbated a pre-existing head injury.

“Filoi was the last person to see Poseidyn breathing normally ... she should be the one sitting there where Simon is,” Duff said.

On Friday, prosecutor Todd Simmonds told the jury sometime between 2.52pm and 3.09pm on September 5, 2020, Pickering viciously assaulted his son and did so with murderous intent.

Simmonds submitted to the jury, Pickering was capable of a sudden loss of temper when it came to the issue of Poseidyn’s paternity, which was substantive motive.

When Duff closed to the jury on Monday morning, via video link after also testing positive for Covid-19, he said it could have been Huakau who caused the injuries and Pickering should be acquitted.

Duff said the police had been short-sighted in their investigation.

“Don’t assume the police have brought you the right person,” he said.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff closed the case to the jury on Monday.

He said the Crown’s case began, ended and failed with Huakau.

She had originally told police and hospital staff Poseidyn had grabbed her T-shirt, wriggled around and cried when she got home on the day he was fatally injured.

But in court, she told the jury she was lying to protect Pickering, her then-partner, and her son hadn’t woken up when she got home.

Duff submitted to the jury Huakau’s initial statements were the truth.

“It’s not the defence that implicated Filoi ... and it’s not Simon who’s pointed the finger ... she’s tried to scurry away from responsibility.”

He also submitted the jurors should acquit Pickering if they accepted the baby had a pre-existing head injury – caused by Huakau dropping him two nights earlier – and there was a chance she did something to exacerbate it, causing his death.

“Not guilty is the right result because [Pickering] didn’t do anything,” Duff said.

“Not guilty is the right result because the main witnesses for the Crown had their own motives and Simon was the scapegoat.”

The Crown’s case was on the day of Poseidyn’s tangi, Pickering is said to have told Huakau’s great aunt and cousin that he got angry and backhanded Poseidyn, causing him to go flying and hit his head on the windowsill.

But Duff said they were speaking out for their own motive.

Poseidyn died at Starship with severe head injuries.

Simmonds said the medical evidence in this trial was “nothing short of overwhelming” and it clearly pointed to injuries caused on September 5 and not before.

Specialist doctors who assessed Poseidyn at Middlemore and Starship hospitals told the court his injuries were severe.

He would have been rendered immediately unconscious from the moment he sustained the massive impact to his head, a number of experts told the court.

The medical evidence is enough to prove when the injuries were inflicted, Simmonds submitted to the jury.

“It’s the blunt force impact to his head on the afternoon of the fifth of September that matters. That’s the impact that caused his almost immediate death,” Simmonds said.