Police officer attacked in Dunedin CBD

A police officer had his groin grabbed, with the offender facing multiple charges.

A police officer was attacked in an early morning incident in Dunedin’s CBD on Monday.

Police were called after reports of an altercation involving a group drinking at an Octagon bar, about 12am.

One of the group was ejected from the bar after drinking her own alcohol out of a bag. Incensed, she is alleged to have confronted a group who ‘’had dobbed her in’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police say she then stole a bag from the group and fled in the direction of Princes St/Moray Pl where officers soon caught up with her.

Her associate, a 32-year-old man, assaulted a police officer by trying to punch him in the face and grabbing at his groin area.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, assaulting police, resisting arrest, and would appear in the Dunedin District Court later this week.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested on a warrant for arrest.