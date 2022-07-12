Political figure named in trial of businessman seeks to appeal to Supreme Court

A prominent businessman named the political figure in his trial.

A political figure repeatedly mentioned in the trial of a prominent businessman convicted of indecent assault and corruption is making one final bid to keep their identity a secret.

The person’s name was suppressed by Judge Russell Collins but Stuff and NZME successfully appealed that order.

The matter then went to the High Court, then the Court of Appeal, where suppression was declined. However, the political figure was given interim name suppression to allow them time to consider whether to appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the court confirmed it had received notice of an appeal from the political figure’s lawyer.

At a hearing about the matter in May, Davey Salmon QC, acting on behalf of the political figure, said there was no public interest in naming his client and they would suffer undue hardship if identified.

But in June, the Court of Appeal justices ruled there was public interest in knowing the identity of the political figure.

The businessman had said in his evidence he hired PR firm Goulter & Associates, run by Hamish Jevan Goulter, because of the figure’s profile and reputation.

“This strategy and any potential that it might have for successful reputation laundering are matters of real public interest,” the justices said.

“There would be a public interest in knowing their identity even if they knew nothing of his desire to engage their services and so was entirely blameless.”

paul mccredie/Stuff The political figure has now sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court. (File photo)

While the justices accepted the political figure would suffer some hardship if named, they said public interest was greater.

The businessman, who also has interim name suppression, was jailed after being found guilty of three charges of indecent assault, which took place at his Auckland home.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempting to dissuade a victim from complaining about their assault with bribes and offering work.

He was originally sentenced to a term of imprisonment, but was released on bail in August.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jevan Goulter was given immunity from prosecution.

Goulter repeatedly mentioned the political figure’s name in his evidence at the businessman’s High Court trial.

Goulter neither confirmed nor denied the political figure's involvement in the conspiracy to influence a victim.

At the Court of Appeal, Salmon said Goulter was a “fabulist" who lied.

“[The political figure is] going to be connected to an appalling conspiracy to protect a sex offender.”

Tania Goatley, acting on behalf of Stuff and NZME, opposed continued suppression.

“The fact [the businessman] thought he could hire [the political figure] to fix his problems is public interest,” Goatley said.

Entertainer and film producer Mika X is serving 11 months’ home detention for twice acting as the businessman's go-between in the conspiracy to influence a victim.

The man's business manager, whose name also remains suppressed, was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for his part in the scheme.