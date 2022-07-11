Badly beaten taxi driver, 62, had only been in the job for a month

The taxi driver was found injured on Yarmouth Road, Flaxmere, on Saturday night.

A taxi driver badly injured in an assault in Hawke’s Bay had only been in the job for about a month.

The man, injured when dropping a client off in Flaxmere on Saturday night, was found by police in a bloodied and injured state some distance from his taxi on Yarmouth Rd at about 11.20pm.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition and later flown to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 32-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court on Monday facing a charge of wounding with intent to injure. He was remanded on bail until early August and was granted interim name suppression.

A director of Hastings Taxis Ltd, who did not want to be named, said the 62-year-old driver had only worked for the company for about a month.

He said the man – a father of two – had been visited in hospital by his wife, but had been unconscious and unable to relay what had occurred.

“He’s very, very badly injured. Other drivers who have seen the site where he was found said there was a lot of blood on the ground where he fell,” the director said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The injured taxi driver is believed to have picked up a client from a bar in Hastings. (File photo)

The driver had been dropping off a client he had collected from a bar in Hastings.

“There was quite a distance between the taxi and where the driver was found. Obviously we don’t know the details yet and everything will become clear when he is able to tell police what happened,” the director said.

He said footage taken by a camera in the taxi had been handed to police, who arrested the alleged assailant on Sunday.

The man said drivers lived in fear of this sort of thing occurring.

Another of the company’s drivers was badly beaten by five men in Havelock North in September 2020.

He suffered moderate injuries and was hospitalised.