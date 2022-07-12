Police search Waimate property in connection with suspected murder of Anaru Moana

Anaru Moana disappeared on December 20, 2021, the day his mother died.

Police investigating the suspected murder of a father-of-two have raided a property, not far from where he was last seen alive more than 200 days ago.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home on Mary St by his niece about 6.30am, and his phone and bank cards haven’t been seen since.

Last week, Stuff revealed police believed Moana had been killed.

On Tuesday, detectives working on the homicide investigation searched a property on Point Bush Rd on the outskirts of Waimate.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme would not say what had led investigators to the property. He declined to comment further.

The raid comes a day after police began an extensive search of Kelceys Bush, a 117-hectare chunk of conservation land, 7.5 kilometres northwest of Waimate.

SUPPLIED Moana was last seen alive at his mother’s home in Waimate on December 20.

The forest was one of several “areas of interest” police planned to search near the town in the next few weeks, Syme said on Monday.

“We're focused on returning Anaru to his whānau, who have been waiting a long time for answers.

“We're determined to find him, and hold those responsible for his disappearance to account.”

Supplied Police search Kelceys Bush near Waimate looking for Moana.

Last week, Syme appealed for sightings of a silver 2004 Subaru Legacy in Oamaru and Waimate between December 20 and December 22.

The car was set alight in a lay-by on State Highway 1, near the Waihao River, on December 22, and another vehicle was seen leaving the area, he said.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

Syme previously said investigators working the case were following strong leads.

police Police investigating Moana’s disappearance have appealed for sightings of a Subaru Legacy sedan similar to this one.

He would not reveal why police believed Moana had been killed, or comment about the speculation surrounding the apparent drug rip-off in Oamaru.

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Moana is thought to have had links to several gangs, including the Head Hunters, which established a new South Island headquarters in Timaru last year.

Most of his family lives in the North Island.

The Tribesmen gang has recently been embroiled in a turf war with the Killer Beez, a rival that was once a close ally.

The conflict, which was centred in south Auckland, led to a series of drive-by shootings and arsons in the upper North Island.

Stuff Tribesmen and other bikies and associated gang members travel together along Yaldhurst Rd just west of Christchurch. (File photo)

The Tribesmen are also a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where they have a base in an industrial part of Christchurch.

Christchurch-based members of the gang were arrested last week in relation to a serious assault on the Waikato Expressway on March 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.