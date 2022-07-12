Man appears in court following Canterbury shooting, two people arrested

Armed police officers are at the scene of a shooting near Rolleston.

Two people have been arrested following a shooting near Rolleston in Canterbury.

One of them appeared in court on Tuesday.

A man was seriously injured after being shot at a property on Maddisons Rd near Rolleston on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 11.40am.

The injured man travelled to a property in Hornby after being shot, prior to calling an ambulance, a police spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, police said the victim was in a stable condition.

Two search warrants were executed in Ashburton on Monday, leading to two arrests.

Ashburton man Nathaniel John McLennan appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with allegedly wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 31-year-old also faces a charge of unlawfully possessing a .22 rifle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and elected trial by jury.

Community Magistrate Sally O'Brien declined McLennan’s request for bail and remanded him in custody.

A 32-year-old patched Mongols member was also arrested and charged with drug related offences, and would appear in the Ashburton District Court.

The arrests were made amid a nationwide crackdown on gangs, Operation Cobalt, police said.

“Police will not tolerate the use of firearms in our community and are determined to hold individuals and groups responsible for this criminal behaviour to account.”

Police believed a number of people were involved in the shooting incident, following “several strong leads”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The man travelled to Hornby after he was shot.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, however initial indications are that the incident involved people known to each other,” a police spokesperson said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police sought information on a blue Holden Commodore and a car trailer in the Maddisons Rd area on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident were urged to contact police.

A police spokesperson said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

A close family member of the injured man said he still had a bullet inside him, but doctors would not be operating at this stage. She said he was “good considering the circumstances”.

“It’s not nice for any person to deal with having armed men invade your home.”

One neighbour told Stuff earlier they returned home to find three police vehicles outside the property but were unaware of what had happened.