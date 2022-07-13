Man charged with murder after death in Auckland's Rānui can now be named

Lev Nemkin died on June 19 in Rānui, West Auckland.

A 47-year-old man charged with murder after a man’s sudden death in West Auckland can now be named.

Paul Chapman appeared briefly at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday where Justice Sally Fitzgerald lifted name suppression.

Chapman’s lawyer Nick Chisnall entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

A three-week trial has been set down, beginning in October 2023.

Chapman was remanded in custody.

Lev Nemkin, 27, died on June 19. Chapman was arrested days later.