Woman charged in connection with alleged murder of 'true Westie lad' named
A woman accused of giving a false statement to police after a “true Westie lad” was killed can now be named.
Donna Dodds, 59, appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.
Her lawyer George Burns entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to a charge of perverting the course of justice.
Justice Sally Fitzgerald revoked her interim name suppression and set a trial date for February 2024.
West Aucklander Benjamin McIntosh died after he was found on June 3 in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden.
He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, but died after life support was turned off.
Ethan Dodds, 23, and Julius Abner Te Hivaka, 25, are jointly charged with McIntosh’s murder.
A 24-year-old woman has also denied being an accessory after the fact of murder.
McIntosh’s aunt Andrea previously said her nephew was a “true Westie lad” who had been turning his life around before his death.
“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.
His family had donated his organs, she said.