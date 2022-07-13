Woman charged in connection with alleged murder of 'true Westie lad' named

Ben McIntosh turned his life around in previous years, a relative said.

A woman accused of giving a false statement to police after a “true Westie lad” was killed can now be named.

Donna Dodds, 59, appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

Her lawyer George Burns entered a not guilty plea on her behalf to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald revoked her interim name suppression and set a trial date for February 2024.

West Aucklander Benjamin McIntosh died after he was found on June 3 in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, but died after life support was turned off.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police at Harold Moody Park after Ben McIntosh was shot.

Ethan Dodds, 23,​ and Julius Abner Te Hivaka, 25​, are jointly charged with McIntosh’s murder.

A 24-year-old woman has also denied being an accessory after the fact of murder.

McIntosh’s aunt Andrea previously said her nephew was a “true Westie lad” who had been turning his life around before his death.

“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.

His family had donated his organs, she said.