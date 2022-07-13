Police search State Highway 1 lay-by as part of murder investigaton

Members of the Christchurch-based police specialist search group scour Kelcey's Bush on Tuesday in relation to the disappearance of Anaru Moana.

Police are searching a lay-by on State Highway 1 where a car was torched two days after a suspected murder victim was last seen alive.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home on Mary St by his niece about 6.30am, and his phone and bank cards have not been used since.

Two days later, a silver 2004 Subaru sedan was set alight in a lay-by on SH1, near the Waihao River, and another vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Police believe Moana has been murdered.

They have appealed for sightings of the Subaru in Waimate and Oamaru between December 20 and December 22.

SUPPLIED Anaru Moana disappeared on December 20, 2021, the day his mother died. He was last seen in Waimate.

On Wednesday, police began a search of the SH1 lay-by. Officers were seen sifting through blackened gravel at the site.

Police revealed last week they had launched a homicide investigation into Moana’s disappearance, but a team of detectives has been working the case for several months.

Officers spent Monday and Tuesday searching Kelceys Bush, a 117-hectare chunk of conservation land, 7.5 kilometres northwest of Waimate.

They also searched property on Point Bush Rd on the outskirts of Waimate on Tuesday.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Police searching a lay-by on State Highway 1, near Waihao River, on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme confirmed the searches were linked to the homicide inquiry, but would not say if anything of significance had been found.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

Syme previously said investigators working the case were following strong leads.

He would not reveal why police believed Moana had been killed, or comment about the speculation surrounding the apparent drug rip-off in Oamaru.

police Police investigating Moana’s disappearance have appealed for sightings of a Subaru Legacy sedan similar to this one.

“We're focused on returning Anaru to his whānau, who have been waiting a long time for answers.

“We're determined to find him, and hold those responsible for his disappearance to account.”

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Moana is thought to have had links to several gangs, including the Head Hunters, which established a new South Island headquarters in Timaru last year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police search Kelceys Bush near Waimate on Tuesday looking for Moana.

Most of his family lives in the North Island.

The Tribesmen gang has recently been embroiled in a turf war with the Killer Beez, a rival that was once a close ally.

The conflict, which was centred in south Auckland, led to a series of drive-by shootings and arsons in the upper North Island.

The Tribesmen are also a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where they have a base in an industrial part of Christchurch.

Christchurch-based members of the gang were arrested last week in relation to a serious assault on the Waikato Expressway on March 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.