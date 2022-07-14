Woman who allegedly helped West Auckland murder accused avoid arrest named

Ben McIntosh's death is being investigated as a homicide by police. His aunt said he had turned his life around in previous years.

A woman accused of being an accessory after a “true Westie lad” was killed can now be named.

Tamirah Baker has abandoned her application for further name suppression.

Baker is charged with being an accessory after the alleged murder of West Auckland man Ben McIntosh.

McIntosh was found on June 3 in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, but died after life support was turned off.

Ethan Dodds, 23​ and Julius Abner Te Hivaka, 25​, are jointly charged with his murder.

Dodds’ mother, Donna, is charged with providing a false statement to police.

Baker’s lawyer, Peter Syddall, previously sought for Baker’s name suppression to continue, saying she had received death threats. He also said McIntosh’s death was a “gang-fuelled” killing.

Baker is charged with assisting Dodds by fleeing police to avoid his arrest.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police at Harold Moody Park after Ben McIntosh was shot.

She is also charged with dangerous driving and being in unlawful possession of a rifle.

All four accused will go to trial in February 2024.

McIntosh’s aunt Andrea previously said her nephew was a “true Westie lad” who had been turning his life around before his death.

“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.

His family had donated his organs, she said.