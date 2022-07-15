'Professional' masseur and convicted rapist indecently assaults third woman

Tangapiri Teikamata, 56, has convictions for indecently assaulting three women during massages since 1998.

After four years and eight lawyers, a convicted rapist who indecently assaulted a young woman during a massage can be sentenced.

Tangapiri Teikamata was charged in 2018 with indecent assault in relation to an incident in 2015.

Almost all details of the offending have been suppressed, however it can be reported the assault took place during a massage.

Court documents released to Stuff also reveal Teikamata is a convicted rapist and had four previous convictions for indecently assaulting two women during massages dating back to1998.

READ MORE:

* Teen admits trio of indecent assaults on women

* Nurse who twice indecently assaulted patient has registration cancelled

* Southland immigrant sentenced to jail for indecently assaulting a masseuse



The 56-year-old initially denied the allegation, then pleaded guilty in March last year.

However, following the plea Teikamata said he wanted to change it.

In May, Christchurch District Court Judge David Ruth held a hearing for Teikamata to apply to vacate his guilty plea. The application was opposed by Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn.

Teikamata did not turn up to the hearing, claiming he had Covid-19.

Judge Ruth said Teikamata provided several documents in support of his declaration that he was not guilty, including affidavits from other people.

The judge said the affidavits indicated the people did not witness the offending, and also embarked on “a good deal of character-blackening of the complainant, none of which impressed me at all”.

Teikamata had also filed a document claiming he was no longer called Tangapiri Teikamata, and that he was an “independent or sovereign person”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tangapiri Teikamata will be sentenced in September.

Judge Ruth said Teikamata’s belief was that he was not subject to the jurisdiction of the state, including legislation enacted by parliament or decisions made by the courts.

“Followers of the sovereign citizen movement believe that it is possible to dissociate themselves from their legal or corporate persona and hence free themselves from the jurisdiction of the state.”

Judge Ruth said Teikamata’s arguments were “untenable and without legal authority”.

“It occurred to me that the fiction that he proposes to put forward about his identification may also be an attempt by him to suggest that the same person who pleaded guilty and was therefore convicted of this offence is not the same person as the person named on the documents,” he said.

“There is ample evidence available to me to draw the inevitable conclusion that whatever this man might call himself, he is one and the same person as Tangapiri Teikamata.”

Judge Ruth said he was not surprised Teikamata had not provided a waiver of privilege, so the courts could inquire about what legal advice he received.

“It seems to me that he, having had advice from something in the order of eight lawyers, that it would be bizarre in the extreme if each of those had managed to give him incompetent, unreliable and incorrect advice.

“The more likely explanation is that none of them told him what he wanted to hear.”

Judge Ruth said there was no basis upon which the court could or should remove the guilty plea. He will be sentenced in September.

Teikamata was jailed in 2017 for one year for indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman, also in 2015.

According to the summary of facts, released to Stuff, Teikamata offered the victim a massage, claiming to be a “professional masseuse”.

The teen consented to the massage, and during it, Teikamata indecently assaulted her.

“Do you know what you are doing? No, I don’t think you’re allowed to do this. You shouldn’t do that,” the woman told Teikamata.

Teikamata said he was sorry, and the woman replied: “Don’t talk to me, you make me feel uncomfortable, you make me feel disgusted.”

Judge Gary MacAskill said during his sentencing that the woman’s consent to the massage was obtained by his representation that he was a professional masseure.

“The victim impact statement shows that at the time the victim, the complainant, felt very uncomfortable and unsafe. She was embarrassed having to discuss the matter with family and with the police.”

The judge said Teikamata already had three prior convictions for indecently assaulting a woman in 1998. The convictions related to three occasions where he offered the victim sports massages.

Teikamata also has a conviction for rape and assaulting a woman from 2008.