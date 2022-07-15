Man who allegedly murdered woman walking home from work keeps name secret

A man who allegedly murdered a stranger as she walked home from work will keep his name secret for now as he continues to be assessed by mental health professionals.

Laisa Waka, 52, was just metres from her home in Cheyenne St, Sockburn, when she was attacked by a man wielding a knife about 4.20pm on June 25. She died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man, who has name suppression, was arrested a short time later, about 500 metres away in Epsom Rd, and charged with murder.

The man appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday before Justice Cameron Mander.

His lawyer, Josh Lucas, asked for name suppression to continue as reports were still being carried out to determine the man’s fitness to stand trial under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003.

Lucas asked for the case to be adjourned and for a second report to be completed under the act and whether he had a defence of insanity.

Justice Mander said an interim name suppression order would continue. He is next due to appear on August 26.

The man, who appeared via audio-visual link, was silent throughout the hearing.

A two-week trial date was set for February 2024.

The man was a patient at Hillmorton Hospital where he was being cared for in a secure unit.

Waka’s grieving husband, Nemani Tunidau, earlier said he was angry the man who allegedly killed her had been in the community.

SUPPLIED Laisa Waka died on June 25. A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder.

“Why was he out?”

Waka moved to New Zealand from Fiji for a better life in 2018 and was a greatly respected member of Christchurch’s Moraia Fijian Parish, where she sang in the choir and was known for her baking.

She and Tunidau married in 1998 and the couple had four children, three of whom still live in Fiji.

Tunidau referred to Waka as “the love of my life”.

Fronting media a day after her death, Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price described the “senseless” attack on Waka as “horrific, traumatic and random”.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury chief executive Dr Peter Bramley said a full review of the accused’s care at Hillmorton Hospital was under way following what was deemed a “serious adverse event”.

“I can assure the public that if there are recommendations for changes to be made as a result of our own, or any external review, these will be actioned.”

The director of mental health, Dr John Crawshaw, has invoked a rarely used statutory powers to order an inspection of Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital’s secure unit.

“This incident occurred in the context of concerns being raised about the safety and care being offered by these services,” Crawshaw said.

David Walker/Stuff The man accused of killing Laisa Waka was an inpatient at Hillmorton Hospital and had been granted leave from his unit prior to Waka's death.

Crawshaw said if the inspection determined there were no systemic or service issues, the public could be assured “on how the services are being run”.

“If issues are found, then recommendations will be made on how to address those issues.”

A separate “full and independent review” into the care of the murder-accused was being led by Te Whatu Ora (the new national health agency), Crawshaw said.

“Thus, while there might be some overlap this inspection is not a review into that individual’s care.”

He said the inspection was not about identifying any “individual staff issues” but “scrutinising the functioning and resilience” of the adult inpatient service and associated mental health services.

Crawshaw, supported by a small team, would conduct the inspection to ensure there was a “comprehensive examination of the operational, clinical governance and functioning of the adult inpatient and associated mental health services”.

The inspection would also consider how that governance was overseen by “wider organisational processes”.

The review would involve data analysis, interviews with clinical and other staff, and a clinical file review.

Crawshaw said a full report would be published on the Ministry of Health website once the work was completed.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson earlier said mental health services in New Zealand were under “immense pressure”.

Waka’s death was an “enormous tragedy” for her family and friends as well as the accused, and the staff who had been caring for him, Robinson said.

Research showed people experiencing mental distress were less violent than the average person, and were in fact more likely to be the victims of violence, Robinson said.