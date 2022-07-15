Man in hospital after being charged with alleged assault of police dog and handler

Shane Allen Shanahan was not present when his case was called in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. (File photo)

A 38-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a police dog and its handler was not present in court on Friday as he was in hospital awaiting surgery.

Shane Allen Shanahan’s case was called in the Christchurch District Court where a duty lawyer informed Judge Gerard Lynch that Shanahan was in hospital. He requested that Shanahan’s appearance be excused.

Shanahan has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, resisting a police officer in the executing of his duty, escaping lawful custody, injuring a police dog, possession of cannabis, possession of a cannabis pipe, two counts of interfering with a vehicle and breaching release conditions.

He was arrested on Thursday after an alleged incident on Greers Rd in Christchurch that saw police being called to reports of a man acting suspiciously and trying to get into cars passing by.

A police officer and his dog arrived and were allegedly assaulted when they got out of the patrol car.

Members of the public stopped and intervened.

Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, said the dog and officer were not seriously injured and were back home recuperating.

Shanahan has been remanded in custody to appear again on Monday.