Mother charged with murdering three daughters has trial moved to Christchurch

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children – Liané, 7, Maya, 3, and Karla, 3 - in Timaru.

A woman accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru has had her trial transferred to Christchurch after an application from her lawyer.

The case against Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, was called in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday before Justice Cameron Mander, but Dickason’s appearance was excused. Her defence counsel, Kerryn Beaton, QC, appeared on her behalf.

Justice Mander said Dickason was still in custody in a medium secure psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch, and advice from her managing clinician said it could be detrimental to “expose her to the court setting” at this stage.

He granted the application for her trial to be transferred to Christchurch with a possibility of it commencing in mid-2023, but with no firm date set.

READ MORE:

* Father of three children allegedly murdered by mum returns to South Africa

* Timaru mother denies murdering her three children

* Trial date set for mother charged with murdering three daughters



The Crown did not oppose the trial moving to Christchurch.

A firm date in February 2024 was available for the trial but earlier dates would be explored, possibly in June or July 2023, Justice Mander said.

“At this stage I simply can’t confirm a trial date for the middle of next year,” he said.

Dickason has been excused from all court hearings since her first appearance.

Dickason, a medical practitioner, her husband Graham, and their three girls – twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6 – arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in August 2021.

Valentina Bellomo Timaru locals hold beach service in memory of killed Dickason girls. (Video first published September 2021)

Police allege she killed the three children on the night of September 16, about a week after the family moved into a property in Queen St, Timaru.

Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, found them dead when he arrived home about 10pm after dining with colleagues at a restaurant.

Dickason required hospital treatment in the aftermath of the incident. She appeared in the Timaru District Court the next day charged with the murder of her three daughters.

Vigils have since been held in Timaru and in South Africa to mark their deaths.

Suppression orders on the details of the offending continue.

In October, Dickason’s lawyer entered pleas of not guilty to all three murder charges with her signed consent.

Dickason has been remanded in custody at Hillmorton until August 5.