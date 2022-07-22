Man found slumped at wheel of crashed car with imitation pistol in his lap

About two hours later, emergency services responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Gowland St and Albany St, in Dunedin North.

Dunedin police had to break the window of a crashed car when they found a suspected impaired driver slumped over the steering wheel after he had crashed his vehicle into a fence.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said members of the public reported the crash on Maryhill Tce on Friday about 5.14am.

It was also reported a handgun had been spotted on the man’s lap, so when police arrived they smashed a window to gain entry.

The weapon was found to be a starter pistol.

READ MORE:

* Six in car driven by drunk driver - including one in the boot

* Dunedin police roundup: Police on the hunt for motorcyclist who 'harassed' sea lions on beach

* Drunk driver asleep at the wheel after late-night kebab run



The man was arrested, given an impairment test and charged with possessing an imitation firearm.

In another road incident, a pregnant woman was injured in a two-car crash near the University of Otago Central Library about 9.50pm on Thursday.

A Stuff reporter at the scene described a car being “wrapped around a traffic light” at the intersection of Gowland St and Albany St.

Bond said a car – driven by a 30-year-old man – went through a red light and T-boned another vehicle.

A female passenger from the first vehicle, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital for a check-up, he said.

The driver of the second vehicle had to be cut out by firefighters.

Meanwhile, police were also involved in a checkpoint on Ravensbourne Rd on Thursday afternoon.

A 31-year-old male driver approached the checkpoint, but was not wearing a seatbelt.

His day got even worse when police noticed his vehicle did not have any licence plates, Bond said.

It was revealed he was a suspended driver, and his car was impounded.