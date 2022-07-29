Stabbing victim's mother destroyed by loss of her youngest boy

The sounds Sharleen Kinley makes as she attempts to voice the anguish of losing her youngest boy at the hands of a knife-wielding party-goer are raw.

Every word is difficult to distinguish, except for one sentiment she enunciates clearly: “I’ve lost a whole part of me.”

It’s been nearly a year since Zion Purukamu left his Christchurch home for his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party, but Kinley’s tears when she wakes up in the morning and when she goes to bed at night remain.

The knife crime that took her happy 16-year-old son has carved her new. The hollowed out version doesn’t leave the house and doesn’t talk to people.

Her lasting memory of the vibrant young man who was eager to get a job and save to get his dream Bentley car is tainted by the lifeless son she saw in hospital hours after he left the house on August 13 last year.

Not a party-goer or a drinker, Zion wanted to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday with a group of around 80 friends at an Airbnb property in Medbury Tce, Fendalton.

Kinley went to bed in the Hoon Hay home Zion had grown up in not long after he left, but uncharacteristically woke up not long after 10pm with an urge to text her son.

Supplied Zion’s Mum Sharleen Kinley has been destroyed by the knife attack that claimed her son.

But he didn’t respond – because at roughly the same time Zion Pukuramu was stabbed in the abdomen and back.

The second cut nicked his heart, and he died before Kinley could get to hospital.

Two of Zion’s mates were also injured, but luckily they survived.

As Kinley held him in hospital, she didn’t feel that it was the same boy that had never spent a day away from her – not even to go to school camps.

That boy was gone.

A 16-year-old boy has since pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will face a High Court trial in September.

Although she was allowed to take her son to lay at home for over a week, Kinley didn’t want to let him go.

Supplied One of the last selfies Zion took before he died.

Under Covid-19 restrictions she wasn’t allowed to go to the chapel where he was cremated and family could not gather to pay their respects.

It left her feeling her son had not got the funeral he deserved.

Kinley wants to hold a memorial day on the first anniversary of his death and has set up a Givealittle page to help whānau with travelling costs and everything else that will make the day special.

She feels Zion is with her - giving strength to organise the day at a time when her grief has been compounded by the recent loss of the cat he had loved since getting it as a kitten.

As a mother who has lost a child she has just one message to the youths of Christchurch: “Just don’t carry weapons. You might not get hurt but someone else will.”