Man quizzed by police about Kirsty Bentley's murder has 'lived under a cloud of suspicion'

Kirsty Bentley went missing while walking her family dog on the afternoon of 31 December 1998. After an extensive search lasting several weeks, her body was found in dense scrub approximately 50 km away. (First published in 2020.)

A man says he’s lived under a cloud of suspicion - constantly expecting a knock at the door from police - after detectives showed up at his home more than two decades ago and asked him if he was involved in the murder of Ashburton teenager Kirsty Bentley.

Brian Ryder, 48, is among nearly 450 people who have been considered persons of interest in the notorious unsolved homicide, but he strenuously denies any involvement.

“It definitely wasn’t me, I wouldn’t do that to any person.”

Ryder, who lived on the same street as the teenager, doesn’t know why he came to the attention of police. Officers who worked on the inquiry say people were nominated for an array of reasons, including malice.

Kirsty, 15, left her family's home in South St, Hampstead, with her dog, Abby, about 3pm on New Year's Eve 1998.

The next morning, Abby was found tied to a tree in scrub by the Ashburton River near a track Kirsty was known to walk regularly. Kirsty's underwear was on a bush nearby.

supplied The murder of Kirsty Bentley is one of the most notorious cold cases in New Zealand.

Two cannabis growers, Brendan Wanhalla and John Watts, stumbled upon the teenager’s body about 50km away in a Rakaia Gorge forestry block about two weeks later. She had suffered a single blow to the back of the head.

For many years, under the leadership of Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, the homicide investigation zeroed in on Kirsty’s father, Sid, and her brother, John.

However, this week, as police announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the teenager's killer, new inquiry head Detective Inspector Greg Murton revealed a change of focus.

SUPPLIED Brian Ryder, now living in Ōamaru, claims police asked him if he was involved in Kirsty Bentley's death.

Murton said that after reviewing key evidence on the investigation file he was pretty comfortable Sid and John were not involved in the murder.

It was more likely Kirsty was raped and murdered by a stranger who dragged her from the street while she was out walking her dog, he said.

“I think [the killer] is someone on the walking route – that would be my most likely scenario ... and there are some good suspects there.”

Murton believes the killer was a lone male who either smoked or grew cannabis and was living in Ashburton at the time.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Sid Bentley kept this faded photo of his daughter, Kirsty, in his home until he gave it to one of her friends, Ruth Cocks, on the 15th anniversary of Kirsty's death.

His new theory has been met with mixed reaction by detectives who worked on the inquiry in its early years.

One officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they were pleased to learn the focus had shifted away from the Bentleys.

Too much time was spent focusing on Sid and John and not enough on other suspects, the officer said.

“I thought we reached the stage where some people believed there was more there [with the Bentleys] than what was stacking up ... and there were other threads that needed to be followed.”

Supplied Kirsty Bentley and her mother, Jill, shared a close relationship.

Despite the passage of time that had passed since Kirsty’s murder, the officer said they felt the case was solvable.

"I think there still remain suspects that probably haven't been satisfactorily eliminated and deserve further attention."

Another detective who worked on the inquiry said that based on their knowledge of the file, they “wouldn’t be confident eliminating [John and Sid] at this stage”.

“I know there are persons of interest/suspects who haven't been categorically eliminated and... [Greg Williams] was never blind to that. Every homicide is solvable and that remains the case for Kirsty Bentley.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Detective Inspector Greg Murton is the officer in charge of the investigation into Kirsty’s murder.

Williams said the investigation into Kirsty’s murder was “massive” and painstakingly thorough.

Of the nearly 450 people nominated as persons of interest in the case, 311 were eliminated.

“The reality is that... people's view that the investigation was not broad from the start is totally incorrect.”

Williams said a number of people, including John and Sid, received greater attention than others because their actions warranted it.

In 1998, Ryder was boarding at his brother’s South St home, just up the road from the Bentleys. The property wasn’t on Kirsty’s walking route.

He said some time after the teenager was killed, detectives turned up at the property and asked the pair if they were involved.

“We were sort of freaking out a bit... We said we’ve got nothing to do with it. We’re not murderers.”

Ryder said on the afternoon Kirsty disappeared, he and his brother visited a sibling in Cameron St, Ashburton, not far from the local refuse station, before returning home.

NZ Police Abby, the Bentley’s family dog, was found tethered to a tree in the bush, near the river track.

The officers took the pair’s phone numbers and said they’d be in touch if they needed anything further.

Other residents on the streets faced a similar line of questioning, he said.

More than two decades on, Ryder is still troubled by the encounter he had with the officers.

He hadn’t heard from police working on the inquiry since, but had often felt like he was under suspicion.

Supplied The Bentley family: Jill, Kirsty, Sid and John.

Murton this week would not say whether Ryder remained a person of interest to the inquiry.

“I won’t comment on any individuals.”

Since announcing the reward, police had received about 20 tips from the public about the case, including possible suspect nominations, he said.

Of the 131 people who haven’t been eliminated as persons of interest, about 30 to 40 of them are thought to be considered worthy of further scrutiny.

Supplied/Stuff Security camera footage showing Kirsty and her friend Lee-Anne Jellyman shopping on the day Kirsty disappeared.

Stuff previously reported the names of two other men who have been questioned by Operation Kirsty investigators.

One was powerfully built farmworker Barry Hepburn, then 52, now deceased, who lived with his mother on Trevors Rd, not far from the Bentleys, and was known to walk his Alsatian dog along the river trail. Hepburn had the mental age of a young teen. He didn’t show up for work on New Year’s Day and when he was next seen he was uncharacteristically washed and clean-shaven.

Rakaia resident Charlie Smith, who repainted his Ford Falcon car after the disappearance and was said to have boasted of a role in Kirsty’s death, was also looked at closely.

A relatively rare green Series 1 Commer van, seen in the South St/Chalmers Ave area around the time Kirsty went missing, swallowed thousands of police hours but was never found.

Anyone with information about Kirsty Bentley’s murder is asked to contact police via 105 and to reference Operation Kirsty, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.