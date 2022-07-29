Serial rapist who targeted women at dance parties released from prison

Mateo Nixon in the dock at the Dunedin District Court, where he was sentenced for rape and sexual assault

A serial rapist who targeted young women at South Island dance parties has been released from prison.

Mateo Melina Nixon, now in his mid-30s, was granted parole after appearing before the parole board earlier this month. He was released from Otago Corrections Facility on Tuesday.

The former Christchurch man has spent seven of his 13-year prison sentence behind bars, with the parole board deciding he was no longer a risk at his second appearance.

His imprisonment was for convictions on multiple sexual offending charges against six victims, including six charges of rape, three of unlawful sexual connection, two of indecent assault, and two of sexual connection with a young person under 16.

The offending took place between October 2009 and July 2012.

"You preyed on them and you did so for your own sexual gratification," Judge Kevon Phillips told Nixon during his sentencing in 2015..

After Nixon, who was known in the South Island dance scene as ‘Teo’, first appeared before the parole board earlier this year, it concluded he was not ready for parole and stated further psychological work was needed, along with further reintegration.

A review hearing to reconsider that decision was unsuccessful, the decision said.

Nixon’s lawyer said his client had worked hard with his rehabilitation and reintegration and his efforts to date had been successful.

Nixon had also engaged well with psychological services, and in addition had a comprehensive safety plan in place.

Nixon, it was argued, could be safely paroled.

Nixon told the parole board he was prepared that his parole could be granted or declined.

Meanwhile, a psychologist’s report noted Nixon developed insight into his sexual offending and substance abuse and has developed a comprehensive safety plan accordingly.

Prior to his release he had moved into the self-care units, which was “going very well”, Nixon said.

Nixon told the board he now knows how to avoid high risk situations.

A monitoring condition was added for Nixon, who will be seen again in person by the parole board in January 2023.

‘’This is because he still has a long time remaining on his sentence, he has a complex background, he has a number of conditions to comply with, and it is appropriate that some form of monitoring takes place to ensure that all is going well for Mr Nixon in the community,’’ the decision, which was released on Friday, noted.

Nixon will have a curfew from 10pm until 6 am, and those conditions will apply until two years after his release date.

He was also subject to electronic monitoring, and was not to associate with any person under the age of 16 years without prior written approval of a probation officer, or under the supervision of an adult approved by probation.

Nixon was ordered not to attend any nightclub, festival, concert, rave, or any other event unless he had prior written approval of a probation officer.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with victims of his offending, nor consume alcohol, or drugs.

Nixon was also ordered to continue treatment as directed by probation.