Five-minute vape shop ramraid leaves owner down more than $20,000 in products

CCTV footage shows three people rushing in to Hamilton's Vape2Go shop, smashing cabinets and grabbing products.

It took about five minutes for a Hamilton businessman to lose at least $20,000 of product in an early morning ramraid.

A blue Mazda Demio drove into the glass front of Vape2go on Victoria St about 1.40am on Monday.

CC​TV footage shows the car nudging the window before reversing onto the footpath. Three well covered-up people then get out and run through the shopfront.

They smash cabinets to grab goods before finding more product in the back room.​​​

Owner Tim Li said they were very fast and knew what to take.

“They have taken the bestsellers. Everything has gone, all the devices, all the expensive ones have gone.”

Li has four staff members and is thankful that it didn’t happen during business hours.

“There was no personal injury. It is just a loss of product and a loss of money. If this happened in the daytime I worried about my staff.”

Li didn’t wake up to the initial call that his shop had been broken into.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Vape2Go on Hamilton’s Victoria St was ramraided early on Monday morning.

“One of my staff came at about 2am and stayed until 6am, and then I came here, so he could go back to sleep. The security guy is very good, he stayed with my staff until 7am.”

This type of thing is a risk with a business, Li said. He’s owned this one for over a year and it’s the first time he’s been broken into.

“But I need to keep it running to make sure my staff have an income. And my landlord gets his rent.

“I have got insurance, but obviously we have to spend a couple of weeks to fix the front door. I am just worried about the future, because ... I expect it will happen again.”

The shop has CCTV and LI will look at getting a roller door installed.

“I have to do that, but I don’t think that will stop them because they have a car to smash it. There is no way to stop a car into a shop.”

Police said the offenders hadn’t been caught.