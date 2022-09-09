Colombian national Juliana Bonilla-Herrera was murdered by a man who had been out on parole for less than three months.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of violence. It may upset some readers.

Rapist Joseph Brider had been out of jail for 10 weeks when he murdered a woman in her Christchurch home. Sam Sherwood reports on the “monster” who took pleasure from inflicting pain on others.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera was worried. Ever since her new neighbour moved in she felt like he was watching her. She told her friends. When she left early in the morning to go to the gym, he would be there. When she came home from work, he was there. Always around.

On her last night alive, January 21, 2022, Bonilla Herrera had been out for dinner with a friend. When she got home about 10pm, there he was. Sitting on his porch. Watching. Bonilla Herrera felt so uneasy she asked her friend, who had given her a ride, to drive up the driveway to her flat and wait until she had gone inside before leaving.

Bonilla Herrera, a 3-D designer from Colombia, lived in a block of four flats on Grove Rd in Addington. She didn’t know that the unit nextdoor was used as a home for rehabilitating prisoners.

Just after midnight, the neighbour, a prisoner barely three months out of jail, stopped watching. He broke into Bonilla Herrera’s home and attacked her. The details of what happened next are known because an app on Bonilla Herrera’s phone automatically recorded any overnight sound.

In the recording, which lasted 10 minutes, Bonilla Herrera begged for her life. She was heard being beaten, bound and blindfolded. Before she died, she fought desperately for her life.

The man who killed her was Joseph James Brider. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to Bonilla Herrera’s murder.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Joseph Brider murdered his Christchurch neighbour, Juliana Bonilla Herrera, while on parole for rape.

With his plea, it can be revealed that the 35-year-old was on parole, having nearly finished his jail term for the brutal rape of a woman nearly eight years earlier. In releasing him, the Parole Board assessed Brider as a high risk of violent offending and moderately high risk of sexual offending.

“A considerable amount of work has been done by, and with, Mr Brider to present a comprehensive release proposal. While there is risk, it is the board’s view that the risk is not undue.”

It would take less than three months for Brider to attack again.

‘It’s over for you, you’re dead’

Joseph James Brider was born in Auckland in 1986. His stepfather, David Brider, says he was a “good” kid to start with.

“We used to work on farms, and he was one of the best workers that you could wish for, even when it was our days off, he would be out working on the farm.”

When Brider was about 16, things changed.

“He started off with burglaries, and then he went to arson and thefts of motor vehicles,” David Brider said.

“He’s cost us a lot of money… we paid $40,000 to pay all his fines once and then two weeks later he was back in bloody court.”

Oriana Perkinson Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead inside her home in Christchurch on January 22.

The family moved from Taranaki to Waikato to get their son away from the people he was “mucking around with”, including gang members.

When Jessica, whose real name cannot be used because of statutory name suppression, met Brider in the late 2000s he appeared to be a “genuine guy”.

“He was amazing. He was bubbly, happy. Typical male, just living his life.”

A keen fisherman, Brider had few friends and spent most of his time with family.

In early 2011 he lost his job on the family’s dairy farm. Around the same time his parents moved to Australia.

Brider became distant, Jessica recalls, and would often “shut down”. He also started to be violent.

“It became a daily thing where I just blocked him out and just ignored it.”

He amassed 27 convictions, including various acts of dishonesty, as well as two for male assaults female in July 2011 and February 2014. One of those involved hand pressure to the throat.

Things came to a head on May 6, 2014.

About 4pm that day, Brider left for Palmerston North to make work deliveries. Jessica went with him.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jessica says Brider started to become violent after his parents moved to Australia.

The trip there passed without issue. However, on the way back Brider became agitated and verbally abusive. He was driving erratically, reaching speeds of 160kph and weaving over the road.

Jessica was terrified. She asked Brider to stop in Waverley, so she could go to the toilet.

“I didn’t actually need to go, I just needed to get out of the van because I knew he was going to do something.”

She walked out of the toilets and decided she wasn’t getting back into Brider’s van. She started walking west towards Patea.

Brider got out of the car, opened the side door of the van, grabbed her and pushed her inside.

He then climbed in, sat on her legs and started punching her in the head and body.

Jessica fought back. She tried to punch Brider and was able to scratch him under his right eye. Brider grabbed some tape and bound her hands together.

He pulled her tights and underwear down and told her to lie still. When she did not, he put his hands around her throat and squeezed.

“All I remember saying is, ‘Please don’t kill me’, that I’m sorry, I’ll do anything you want me to do, just please don’t kill me.”

Jessica was struggling to breathe. She was so scared she pretended to be unconscious and let her body fall limp.

Brider kept hitting her. “It’s over for you,” he said, “You’re dead”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Jessica wrote a note while at a petrol station in Hawera and asked for help.

Brider started to take his pants off, but was spooked by a passing truck. He got back in the front of the van, drove a short distance, and pulled over at another secluded spot.

He grabbed Jessica, who had climbed back into the passenger seat and pretended to pass out again, and threw her in the back of the van. He gagged her and wrapped his singlet around her face. He raped her twice.

“I just had to let him do what he had to do to me and hope for the best that I could get out the other end,” Jessica said.

When it was over, Brider drove north to Hawera, where he went to a petrol station.

While he was filling up the van, Jessica went to the toilet. She wrote a note asking for help and left it wrapped in toilet paper. Then she went into the petrol station to pay, hoping to get a staff member’s attention.

Brider followed her in. As she approached the counter, he was right behind, making a cry for help impossible. Jessica did the only thing she could. “I just lipped to the lady who was standing there that I need help and to call the police.”

If the staff member understood Jessica, she didn’t show it. Brider drove Jessica home, threw her onto her bed and told her to stay still. He then went around the house making sure it was locked.

About five minutes later the police arrived.

“He told me to stay the f… down, don’t move, don’t make a noise. I was like, ‘No, I’ll get up and answer the door, they’re not going to go away.’”

Jessica opened the door to the police. Brider hovered behind her. Then she mouthed her second silent plea:

“Help.”

Brider was arrested immediately.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joseph Brider was released from prison on November 10, moving into the Grove Rd flat.

‘Brutal and degrading attack’

Brider initially denied attacking Jessica. He said they had had consensual sex in Otaki, and that binding her in tape was part of a game.

But he couldn’t explain away Jessica’s injuries, which included burst blood vessels in her eyes and bruises all over her throat and body. Three weeks later, he pleaded guilty to charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection, abduction for sex and injuring with intent to injure.

Jessica attended his sentencing, but was too emotional to read her victim impact statement. Judge Allan Roberts jailed Brider for seven years and nine months for the “brutal and degrading attack”.

“Remorse is… non-existent,” the judge said, “You appear to show no regard for your victim at all.”

Brider later sent Jessica a letter saying he was “sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you”. She burned it.

Brider first appeared before the Parole Board in February 2018, about halfway into his sentence.

A report to the board noted Brider was using methamphetamine and cannabis when he offended. He had been identified for sex offender and drug treatment programmes.

A psychological report assessed Brider as posing a medium/high risk of sexual offending. Brider’s “honest engagement” on the programme would need monitoring.

“There was some concern that Mr Brider was indicating motivation for that programme simply as a ‘tick the box’ exercise.”

Brider was denied parole. He responded well to the drug programme but baulked at the sex offender one. He said he was worried about his safety.

“Mr Brider is seeking to distance himself from the Mongrel Mob and has been the subject of prison-based retaliation from Mongrel Mob members as a result of that decision.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Joseph Brider was jailed for seven years and nine months for raping Jessica.

A later psychological report said Brider was bullied as a child and then became the bully.

“He idolised family members who were gang members and began to emulate them and behave aggressively to peers and authority figures.”

The psychologist said Brider was engaged in almost daily violence towards others, typically to members of rival gangs.

“Mr Brider reported getting pleasure from inflicting pain on others. Overall, Mr Brider was assessed as posing a high risk of further violence and a moderate to high risk of sexual violence.”

The psychologist noted a release to the South Island would limit his exposure to previous gang links.

Brider was finally paroled, after his fifth appearance before the board, in November 2021. He was three months short of serving his full sentence.

“It is trite that most offenders pose a risk,” the board decision said. “The test is whether that risk is undue...”

“While there is risk, it is the Board’s view that the risk is not undue.”

Brider was released from prison on November 10. He had 14 special conditions including remaining at his property between 9pm and 6am, to attend psychological, alcohol and drug assessments, and not to have or use alcohol or other drugs unless prescribed by a health professional.

The conditions were to last six months following his release.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joseph Brider lived in the third a block of four flats (above, centre), next to Juliana Bonilla Herrera.

Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera

Bonilla Herrera moved from her hometown of San Martin, Colombia, to New Zealand in 2011 to study English. In 2016, she moved to Christchurch looking for better work opportunities.

Once in Christchurch she began hiking and biking and took up photography. Her social circle included fellow Colombian immigrant Sandra Oviedo.

The pair became fast friends, bonding over their home country and shared interests. “She was a little bit quiet, but she liked to laugh and was a really kind person,” Oviedo said.

Oriana Perkinson Juliana Bonilla Herrera moved to New Zealand in 2011.

“She was always there whenever I needed her, for whatever reason.”

Bonilla Herrera liked Christchurch, but was keen to grow her career. She talked to Oviedo about moving to Australia after getting her New Zealand citizenship.

She lived in her Grove Rd flat with her ex-boyfriend, who moved out about a month before her death. Despite their relationship coming to an end and him moving to Australia, they remained “super-best friends,” Oviedo said.

On November 10, Brider moved into the unit next door to Bonilla Herrera. A week later, he searched “Colombia lady” on his phone. On December 8, he bought two rolls of yellow masking tape.

Two weeks later, he searched Bonilla Herrera’s name on Facebook and Google. And on January 18, he bought a box of condoms and a pair of textured latex gardening gloves.

At 6.05pm on January 21, he started searching pornography online. Searches included “please stop daddy”, “real sleeping” and “sneaking in on mum”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff In 2016 Bonilla Herrera moved to Christchurch looking for better work opportunities.

At 10.10pm Bonilla Herrera returned home and went to bed. Brider broke into her flat shortly after midnight. The app on Bonilla Herrera’s phone started recording at 12.34am.

The recording began with Bonilla Herrera saying “Excuse me” and Brider telling her to stop and to shut up. He threatened to cut her throat.

Bonilla Herrera screamed loudly and a struggle ensued. Brider threatened repeatedly to cut her throat if she did not comply. Bonilla Herrera can be heard crying and begging for her life.

Brider wrapped part of a bedsheet around Bonilla Herrera’s head and likely bound her wrists – the sound of masking tape being unspooled could be heard at length on the recording. Several punches or blows are also audible, before Brider orders Bonilla Herrera to stand and lie over his shoulder.

The final words heard on the recording are from Bonilla Herrera: “Where are you taking me?”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jessica says Brider is a ‘monster’.

At 6am, Bonilla Herrera didn’t show up for a scheduled bike ride. Her friend called her phone, but got no answer, then rode to her flat and knocked on the door.

Brider was outside his flat and asked the friend if he was looking for Bonilla Herrera. He suggested she was likely still asleep.

Throughout the day the friend continued to phone her and returned to her flat. About 9pm, the friend and others met outside Bonilla Herrera’s home and called the police. They were told only to enter the house if they were comfortable doing so.

Once inside, and still on the phone to police, they found Bonilla Herrera dead in a doorway between the kitchen and lounge. She had suffered 29 sharp force injuries and 51 blunt force injuries. Many were defences wounds on her arms and hands. She had fought desperately for her life. At one point she broke free of her bindings and ran, but Brider caught her and stabbed her to death in a frenzied attack. The house was a mess. There was blood everywhere.

After killing Bonilla Herrera, Brider showered, washed his clothes, and disposed of items used during the murder. He also purchased bleach to clean his flat.

The knife used in the murder was never found.

Brider was interviewed by police on the night Bonilla Herrera’s body was discovered. He said he knew a woman who lived in unit two, but either didn’t know or couldn’t remember her name.

Brider gave a false statement accounting for his movements on January 22. At the end, he claimed he had left his Adidas shoes outside his front door overnight, and they had been stolen.

Brider was charged with murder on January 25. He had cleaned his flat with bleach, but investigators had found footprints in blood leading to his flat and inside. The blood was Bonilla Herrera’s. A washing machine with a finished load also tested for blood. GPS data from Brider’s electronic monitoring showed he left his house three times in the early hours of January 22, likely to dispose of items he used in the murder, and to buy bleach. Brider’s DNA was found underneath Bonilla Herrera’s fingernails. After he was arrested, Brider was examined by a doctor. He had bruising to his right bicep and thigh.

He made his first appearance in court on January 26.

Just before his appearance, he told police he just wanted to go to Christchurch Men’s Prison and do his 20 years, then corrected himself: “It’ll probably be 30 or 40 years, actually.”

David Brider was in disbelief when he heard his stepson had been charged with murder.

Several months on, he says Brider was calling from prison once every fortnight, but he refused to talk in depth about what happened.

“We’re trying to get it out of him, but he won’t say nothing.”

He says he’s “pissed off” with what his stepson did and feels “really sorry” for Bonilla Herrera’s family.

Brider will be sentenced on December 2. David Brider hopes his stepson will never be free again.

“I hope the judge doesn’t give him a light sentence. I want him to have life without parole.”

‘A monster’

When Bonilla Herrera died, Jessica noticed a news story, but didn’t read it. A few days later, she got a phone call from the police. Joseph Brider had been charged with the murder. Jessica was in shock.

“I didn’t know what to say. I literally just stood there and stared at the phone hoping the police officer would pick up that I was just not responding.”

The police said detectives investigating Bonilla Herrera’s death would be in touch and to prepare herself for the media to contact her.

For days after the phone call, she barely slept. She couldn’t stop thinking about it. “That poor family, that poor lady. I know what it’s like, I’ve been down that road except I came out on top of it.”

She was struck by the eerie similarities to her own attack. Particularly Brider, in the back of the van, telling her that if he had a knife she would be dead.

Brider was “a monster”, she said. “I hope he doesn’t ever get out again, because I know he is not going to stop. He likes to manipulate and play mind games with people and have people believe that he is all right – and that’s what happened with me.”

Jessica says she got through the last eight years with family support. When she heard about Bonilla-Herrera, though, a dark conflict struck her. She confided in her partner.

“I said I wish Joseph had killed me... And not this poor innocent lady, who didn’t even know him.”