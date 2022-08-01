Former Aviation Security worker behind fake bomb fails in second attempt at appeal

A former Aviation Security worker who planted a hoax bomb at an airport has failed in his latest appeal after he was jailed.

Preetam Prakash Maid, 32, was found guilty in the Dunedin District Court of taking an imitation explosive into a security-enhanced area after a device was found on the north side of Dunedin airport on March 17, 2019 – two days after the Christchurch terror attack.

He was sentenced to three years’ jail in January 2021, which was reduced to 17 months on appeal.

Maid’s lawyer also took his conviction to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the jury’s verdict was unreasonable and there had been a miscarriage of justice. The appeal was ultimately unsuccessful and Maid’s conviction stood.

On Friday, an application for the judgment dismissing the appeal against conviction to be recalled was also dismissed.

“Mr Maid’s application would appear to be based on that he argues there is a ‘very special reason’ why justice requires recall. We do not agree,” the judgment read.

The judgment said a recall was not the appropriate context to challenge factual findings in the earlier judgment, or to represent arguments already given previously in a new form.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The main entrance to Dunedin Airport. (File photo)

Maid’s actions in planting the faux bomb represented a gross breach of trust at a time when the country was “reeling and in mourning” after the terror attack, Judge Michael Crosbie said at his sentencing in January.

“You did this in a covert way.”

The Crown alleged Maid accessed a dangerous goods storeroom at the airport, obtaining a number of items, including wire, a battery pack, a cellphone, a butane cannister, a small gas cylinder and green bubble wrap.

Maid assembled those items into an improvised imitation explosive device.

He also wrote a cryptic note saying:

A Alpha; B Birds; C Crash; D Dunedin; E Emergency; F Fools.

A black laptop satchel containing the device was later “discovered” near a small hut by Maid, as he did rounds around the airport’s perimeter.

He not only raised the alarm with the airport, which prompted a large response, but also contacted several media outlets.

In an earlier decision, the Court of Appeal agreed with the Crown’s case that Maid assembled the device and deposited it at the hut in the laptop bag.

While the case relied on circumstantial evidence that included the swipe card movements of Maid, and a handwriting expert concluding that he had written the cryptic note, the Court of Appeal found the charge had been proven.