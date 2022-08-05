Oranga Tamariki returned boy to couple who beat him nearly to death

The house where a 4-year-old boy was beaten in Flaxmere in January 2020.

A 4-year-old boy beaten so badly that he nearly died, had been returned to his assailants by Oranga Tamariki, which had removed him after he was critically injured just six months earlier.

The boy’s father and step-mother on Friday admitted causing horrific injuries that nearly killed the boy in his Hawke’s Bay home in January 2020.

The pair’s names are suppressed.

The detective in charge of the investigation, Mike Foster, said the injuries were the worst he had seen inflicted on a child in his 30-year career.

The couple in a relationship and have one child together as well as three children from the woman’s previous relationships.

The couple and the five children all lived at the woman’s Flaxmere home at the time of the offending.

In late 2018 and early 2019 teachers at the boy’s daycare noticed scratches and bruises that they did not believe were accidental. The teachers began photographing and making a record of the injuries.

When they asked the woman about the injuries she said the boy was clumsy.

When asked about the injuries the boy would say things like “mummy pushed me”, “mum threw me against the wall”, or “mum punch my face”.

The injuries began getting worse. The teachers made a report to Oranga Tamariki, which followed up, but did not reach a conclusion.

On the evening of June 3, 2019 the boy suffered serious head injuries at his home. It is unknown how the injuries were caused, but the couple became aware of it around midnight.

Despite being aware the boy was distressed, unable to open his eyes and saying his head had been hit, the couple did not seek medical attention. They put the boy in their bed and slept until 10am, at which point, while trying to give him toast, it became clear he was unable to stand and that one of his eyes would not open.

They waited until 3.30pm before taking him to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department.

The delay meant his injury worsened, and his brain swelled further. He was found to have bleeding on the brain and had to be flown to Wellington Hospital for surgery.

Following that incident Oranga Tamariki placed the boy with his grandmother in Auckland. He lived with her for six months, in which time he received no bruising.

Oranga Tamariki agreed to allow the boy to be with the couple for Christmas 2019.

It was later agreed to extend his stay in Hawke’s Bay and on the evening of January 29, 2020, the father went to work at 9pm, leaving the boy with the woman and the four other children, aged 8, 6, 4 and 11 months.

At about 9.30pm neighbours heard the woman shouting and sounding annoyed. She was screaming “Stop doing that baby”. Then a baby could be heard crying, then the woman could be heard yelling “wake up” repeatedly.

A neighbour ran to the house and found the woman in a hysterical state. The boy was laying naked and unresponsive in a hallway. He was not conscious and did not appear to be breathing. His eyes were open but vacant.

He was rushed to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, then flown to Wellington Hospital where he underwent a craniotomy before being transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

The boy had extensive damage to his brain and extensive internal bleeding.

His body was found to be covered in bruises and cuts, and his ribs were fractured.

The woman caused the head injury, which has left the boy with permanent disability.

Intercepted phone calls included the father telling his mother that he had beaten the boy in the days leading to the assault by the woman.

In June last year Police charged the woman with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and several charges of assaulting a child. The father was charged with neglect, and with injuring with intent.

Both pleaded not guilty in August last year. They changed their pleas to guilty in Napier District Court on Friday.

They were granted continued bail and would be sentenced in September. The issue of name suppression will be argued then.

Crown lawyer Steve Manning indicated that a jail sentence would be sought.