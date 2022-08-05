Andrew Little didn't know 'sham' auction would be held at event he attended

Health Minister Andrew Little arrives at the High Court at Auckland to give evidence in the political donations trial.

Health Minister Andrew Little says he didn’t realise a fundraising auction would be held at an event he attended as former Labour Party leader.

The auction is at the centre of a case at the High Court at Auckland examining allegedly fraudulent donations to both Labour and the National Party.

The Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of both parties to disguise the true donor, businessman Yikun Zhang, who was then given a royal honour.

Jami-Lee Ross, a former National MP, and three businessmen – Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – have all denied charges relating to National Party donations.

Zhang and the two Zheng brothers also face charges alongside two men and a woman, who have interim name suppression, in relation to donations made to the Labour Party.

Little was called to give evidence on behalf of the Crown on Friday at the High Court.

He told prosecutor Paul Wicks QC he was familiar with the Chao Shan General Association and attended an event the association organised on April 1, 2017.

At the time, Zhang was the president for the association and was bidding to host an international event.

“Leading up to it I signed a letter of support.

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at a Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting.

“I was there to provide supporting gestures and signed a banner,” Little said.

Little said there were performances, he gave a speech and there were the “inevitable photographs and selfies”.

There was also an auction. He didn’t know the purpose of it at the time, but he later found out it was intended to raise funds for the Labour Party, he said.

“As leader of the party and as an MP, the role you play is to meet and greet and make contacts but not to collect money,” he said.

POOL Labour MP Michael Wood is giving evidence for the SFO in the political donations trial.

“It’s always been a standard and advice I gave to colleagues as leader.”

The Health Minister said MPs should stay removed from the collection of funds and fundraising. He said that was the role of campaign managers and other party members.

In the 2017 donations return to the Electoral Commission, five artworks were listed as being sold at the art auction.

“I wasn’t aware that the event I attended that there was intending to be any fundraising for the Labour Party. And to the extent there was an auction fo the Labour Party I had no idea,” Little said.

The Crown’s case is five paintings were sold to different people for a $60,000 payment at the “sham” auction.

Ahead of the purchase, a meeting was held between the defendants where it was agreed Zhang would buy the painting, but others would be put forward as the donors, the Crown alleges.

Under cross-examination by Marc Corlett QC, acting on behalf of one of the men with name suppression, Little was firm in reiterating MPs had no role in soliciting donations, but associations were able to.

The trial before Justice Ian Gault continues.