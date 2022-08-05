Mother charged with murdering three daughters has 2023 trial date confirmed

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 7, Maya, 3, and Karla, 3, in Timaru.

A woman accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru has had her trial date confirmed for July 2023.

The case against Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, was called in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday before Justice Cameron Mander, but Dickason’s appearance was excused. Her defence counsel, Kerryn Beaton, QC, appeared on her behalf.

Justice Mander said Dickason’s trial would start in the High Court in Christchurch on July 17, 2023, and was set down for two weeks. A pre-trial evidence hearing would be held in February.

Dickason has been excused from all court hearings since her first appearance.

READ MORE:

* Trial date for pair charged with Rakaia murder still not confirmed

* Father of three children allegedly murdered by mum returns to South Africa

* Man accused of murdering childhood friend granted bail



Dickason, a medical practitioner, her husband Graham, and their three girls – twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6 – arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in August 2021.

Police allege she killed the three children on the night of September 16, about a week after the family moved into a property in Queen St, Timaru.

Suppression orders on the details of the offending continue.

In October, Dickason’s lawyer entered pleas of not guilty to all three murder charges with her signed consent.