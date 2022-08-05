Gang member denies threatening to torch car for cash

Police allege the man, 37, threatened to burn a person’s property down if they didn’t pay him cash. (File photo).

A patched gang member has appeared in court after being arrested by police as part of a national crackdown on gangs.

A 37-year-old concrete worker, who Stuff has chosen not to name, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday charged with blackmail, possession of a knife in public, possession of a weapon, and failing to assist with a search.

The man is alleged to have threatened to “burn a person’s property” in order to obtain thousands of dollars. Court documents state he allegedly threatened to torch a car.

Police say he is a patched member of the Mongols MC gang.

Defence lawyer Ethan Huda entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf and elected trial by jury.

A 36-year-old man will also appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 23 charged with blackmail, offering to supply class A and B controlled drugs and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The arrests and charges were part of Operation Cobalt, a nationwide gangs crackdown, police said.

Police allege that on multiple occasions between May and June 2022, the offender made threats towards the victim’s partner and young children.

The threats enabled the man to obtain tens of thousands of dollars from the victim, police alleged.

Police believe others were involved in this offending and are continuing their investigation.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson called on people to tell police if they are being blackmailed.

“Sometimes people find themselves feeling vulnerable or compromised for a variety of reasons,’’ he said.

“That’s when people can become victims of blackmail or extortion.

“You can trust us to deal with your complaint in a way that keeps you and your family safe.”