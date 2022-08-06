Statue theft by bike-riding thief leaves community 'disappointed and in disbelief'

The statue depicted Lord Ernest Rutherford, one of the greatest scientists of the twentieth century, as a young boy.

A cyclist waited until the early hours of Friday before stealing a statue of Lord Ernest Rutherford, by tying rope around the statue and rocking it back and forth for half an hour until it snapped.

The statue of Rutherford as a child makes up part of a $400,000 monument at his birthplace, and has left the community of Brightwater disappointed and in state of a disbelief, police say.

Caught on CCTV, the suspect is believed to be a male who approached the statue from Lord Rutherford Road North at 1.50am, exiting about 2.40am, on the same road heading north.

“It was certainly a deliberate, targetted act, there’s no doubt about that. They were very direct, they rode straight in there and got about their work very quickly,” said Wakefield Constable Jamie White.

White said the perpetrator tied rope around the statue and rocked it back and forth for about 30 minutes until it snapped.

They then managed to affix the statue to their bicycle and ride off.

“It’s gutting to see something of such cultural significance taken like that,” White said.

His post about the theft on social media led to an “outpouring of disappointment and disbelief”.

“It’s certainly upset the community for something of such significance [to be stolen], not just on a local level, but on a national level - he’s one of our most famous icons.”

Marion Van Dijk/Stuff The Lord Ernest Rutherford Memorial statue, which was stolen from Brightwater, near Nelson, in the early hours of Friday morning.

It’s believed the perpetrator could be a local given their means of transport.

Ernest Rutherford is known as the father of nuclear physics.

World-famous for winning the Nobel Prize in 1908 for his work explaining radioactivity and for “splitting the atom” in 1917, at the time of his death Lord Rutherford was regarded as one of the greatest scientists of the 20th century.

The statue of Ernest Rutherford as a boy was created by Monaco sculptor Paul Walshe.

The $400,000 memorial marking Rutherford’s birthplace includes a mound surrounded by terraces with plants and trees from Canada, England and New Zealand representing the places in which Lord Rutherford worked.

It was opened by the Governor-General at the time, Dame Catherine Tizard, on December 6, 1991.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or have information on the statue’s whereabouts.

Any information can be sent to Constable White at Jamie.WHITE2@police.govt.nz or reported by phoning 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting file number 220806/1718.