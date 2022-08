Police were called to reports of an assault in central Christchurch about 1.45am on Sunday.

Four men have been arrested after a person was knocked unconscious in central Christchurch overnight.

Emergency services were called to reports that a person had been “knocked out”, at the intersection of Colombo St and Cashel St, about 1.45am on Sunday a police spokesperson said.

Four men were arrested and three were charged with assault with intent to injure. Those charged with assault were two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old.