Man jailed for sexual offending against six victims that spanned decades

A man has been jailed for 15 years on 62 charges of sexual offending that a judge described as a “ghastly catalogue of victimisation”.

Lionel Neil Cook was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court last month by Judge Raoul Neave.

The 71-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to 62 charges, some representative, including rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, indecent act on child under 12, and attempted rape.

The offending relates to six victims, and spans decades.

At Cook’s sentencing, Judge Neave said he had planned to go through the summary of facts but decided against it to avoid further victimisation of the complainants.

“However, one should be in no doubt that I have taken full account and fully considered the effect of this ghastly catalogue of victimisation,” he told Cook.

The “premeditated” offending was regular and covered “the full gamut of sexual activity”, Judge Neave said.

“I do not think it is an exaggeration to say that it has wrought devastation on the lives of your victims and the harm may never be able to be fully calculated.”

In deciding what sentence to give Cook, Judge Neave referred to the victim impact statements.

“There is significant evidence of trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, guilt, anger and various levels of disturbance. I think to say that you have despoiled their lives is no exaggeration.”

Judge Neave said Cook, who denied the offending to police, had recently spoken with an experienced clinical psychologist and “at long last” there had been a recognition of his offending.

In deciding what sentence to give, Judge Neave adopted a starting point of 21 years’ jail with deductions – including for his guilty plea – bringing his sentence to 15 years.

Judge Neave said he did not believe the standard parole eligibility period was sufficient and imposed a non-parole period of seven years’ imprisonment.

“Given the harm you have done, the scale of your offending in terms of the time that is involved, the number of victims, the variety of indignities and the number of occasions and the fact there is a need to protect the community until you are property treated,” the judge told Cook.