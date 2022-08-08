Arrest made in Te Aroha during manhunt after woman's death

Police arrest a man in Te Aroha, eastern Waikato, after a woman's body was found in Cambridge.

Police have arrested a man in a Te Aroha street during a manhunt sparked by a woman’s death in Cambridge.

A homicide investigation was launched on Monday morning, with police searching for the alleged offender. A man was arrested just before 1.30pm.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else, and are speaking with the man and an update on changes would be provided later.

The first alert to emergency services was about 1.20am on Monday, when they were called to a Richmond Street, Cambridge, home and found a woman dead, a police statement said.

Stuff Police at the scene in Te Aroha where a grey Mitsubishi is parked on the roadway with all its tyres blown out.

READ MORE:

* Pond or pool? Homeowner's six-month battle with Auckland Council over 'water feature'

* Police must pay $73k to man 'targeted' over partner's death in motorcycle crash

* Alex Jones’ NZ$72M verdict and the future of misinformation



Residents were told there would be an increased police presence, warned not to pick up hitchhikers, and asked to report any suspicious behaviour to police immediately.

Police in Te Aroha arrested the man on Kenrick Street just before 1.30pm.

A man could be seen sitting on the kerbside, handcuffed, with another man and woman standing nearby.

Back in Richmond St, Cambridge, an old grey hatchback was parked on an angle inside a cordon.

Christel Yardley/Stuff This vehicle is under police guard in Richmond St, Cambridge, where police say a woman’s body was found.

A section of the road was taped off, with only four houses inside and a handful of police officers, some armed, standing around.

A woman who lives next door to the cordon said she opened her curtains at 7am to see armed police outside.

Normally her 2-year-old was scared of noises and would get in her bed - but didn’t last night.

She didn’t hear any noises or sirens at all.

Do you know any more about this? Send your newstips to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police were doing a scene examination in Richmond Street, Cambridge, after a woman was found dead at a property in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman who lives across the road heard a car alarm at 1am go off for a second, but then it turned off.

She wasn't sure which car it was, but said the timing was strange.

Previously a family lived in the house being examined and they were friendly, but she hadn't really seen the new renters in the 7 or so months since they moved in.

Another resident said the neighbourhood was normally safe and quiet and the incident made her “sick to her stomach”.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest said he didn’t know anything about what happened, but his thoughts were with the family and friends of the victim.

A scene examination is under way at the Richmond Street house.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Police investigate a grey Mitsubishi in Te Aroha as part of a manhunt in the Waikato town

In Te Aroha, the centre of the police attention earlier on Monday was a grey Mitsubishi at the intersection of Kenrick St and Stanley Ave.

All four tyres were flat and, while police weren’t saying what unfolded, a tactic they often use to stop someone in a vehicle is to lay spikes on the tarseal.

It was picked up by a tow truck just before 9.30am.

Matamata-Piako District councillor for Te Aroha, Russell Smith, knew nothing about the incident until he saw armed police at a cordon in town on his way to work in nearby Waitoa about 5.40am.

His fellow councillors and district Mayor Ash Tanner were unaware of the nature of the incident on Monday morning.

Other residents were equally in the dark – including workers in a dairy a few metres away.