Tyre stockpiler jailed over unpaid tax, lies and forgery 'catastrophe'

Michael Benny Le Roy, 60, has been jailed for three years after he was found guilty of a host of unpaid tax and forgery charges. (File photo)

An infamous recidivist tyre stockpiler has been jailed for three years for avoiding tax, running companies while bankrupt, forging signatures to allocate his debt, and misleading government officials.

Michael Benny Le Roy, 60, denied forging signatures to avoid debt and bankruptcy, saying the charges were fabricated by his opposition to run him out of business.

Despite his claims, he was found guilty of the five charges of forgery after a judge-alone trial before Christchurch District Court Judge Raoul Neave last month.

Le Roy had earlier pleaded guilty to failing to pay tax (PAYE) totalling just under $60,000, misleading an official assignee and continuing to run a business while bankrupt – at least the second time he had done so. He appeared in court on Monday to be sentenced on all charges he faced.

READ MORE:

* Ineffective legislation hampered efforts to get rid of Amberley's tyre mountain

* Company director fined for failing to remove North Canterbury tyre pile

* Company director convicted over failure to remove tyre pile in North Canterbury



Le Roy forged the signatures of a relative, who has name suppression, ​and former employee Dion Hamilton​, to place them as directors of companies with debt, or to place their names onto guarantees, accepting responsibility for Le Roy’s debt.

During his trial, Le Roy claimed the charges were orchestrated by his former employer and main opposition in the tyre collection industry: Tyre Collection Services Ltd owner Daryl Shackleton.

He said he first got into the tyre collection industry in 2014 to “help save the environment”.

However, Le Roy began to illegally stockpile tyres at a North Canterbury yard, despite a High Court injunction, and was ordered to pay $30,000 in an employment dispute.

STACY SQUIRES The latest fire at a massive tyre pile in Amberley has left the concerned local residents with a huge environmental mess to clean up. (Video first published on February 1, 2021)

At least 10 further offences were committed while the injunction was in place, the court heard.

Le Roy’s tyre stockpiling led to him being labelled an “environmental menace” by a community leader.

He continued to store tyres while the injunction specifically stated not to, Inland Revenue prosecutor David Tasker said.

“It didn’t stop him.”

A robust sentence of imprisonment was the obvious choice, Tasker told the court.

The tax evasion charges brought against Le Roy by Inland Revenue related to three businesses he set up – Jamison Investments Limited (2014), Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Limited (2015) and Tyre Shredding Limited (2016) – and totalled $59,976 in unpaid PAYE.

staff photographer/Stuff Le Roy during an altercation with a photographer while leaving court in 2004 after settling confidentially with Mr Whippy New Zealand.

A total of $240,000 owed from those companies was written off due to Le Roy’s lack of ability to pay after he was first declared bankrupt.

At last month’s trial, Le Roy’s relative said she became aware she was a director of Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Limited only when she received a $20,000 debt collection notice in August 2018 – three years after her directorship was processed.

“The whole thing is a catastrophe of laws,” Tasker said.

On Friday, Le Roy also sent an “unpleasant text” to his relative – in breach of his bail conditions – about the trial, the court heard, showing a complete lack of remorse for his crimes, Tasker said.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Le Roy at a warehouse in Phillipstown, Christchurch, where he was stockpiling thousands of tyres. (File photo)

His lawyer, Jennifer North, said the text came from “pure emotion”.

The relative was made a director of Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Limited in 2015, which had over $20,000 in debt, without her knowledge. Le Roy, who had dyslexia, spelled his relative’s name wrong on one of the forged documents.

He accepted that he filled out and dated the documents in question, but said he never signed them.

On Monday, Ministry of Business, Immigration and Employment (MBIE) prosecutor Klaudia Courteney also submitted that a prison term was appropriate.

North sought a home detention sentence, noting an address was available for electronic monitoring.

She said Le Roy was willing to participate in restorative justice and had suffered greatly already after “things got out of hand.”

He had lost his family and could not continue to pay off his debts if he went to prison, North said.

Judge Raoul Neave labelled Le Roy’s crimes as “cynical and premeditated” and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

“Considerable havoc has been left in your wake,” the judge told him.

Discounts were taken into account for early guilty pleas on some charges.

Le Roy was also ordered to pay $5000 in emotional harm to his relative, who took on a $12,500 loan to cover for him as a result of his lies.

In a statement to Stuff following the sentencing, MBIE’s official assignee, Russell Fildes, said Le Roy caused significant financial and environmental harm, and it was clear he had no regard for the effect on his victims.

“The sentence he has received provides a clear message that fraudulent and illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.”