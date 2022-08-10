Couple deported from NZ after husband caught running illegal sex ring

A man was caught running a “business of prostitution”, where Brazilian women were brought to New Zealand illegally to work in the sex industry. (File photo)

A married couple has been deported from New Zealand after the husband was caught profiting from illegal sex work.

The pair, from Brazil, have been in New Zealand since 2016 and have had two children – a 3-year-old son and an infant daughter – while living here.

The husband, aged 32, held a series of work visas as a plasterer, according to a just-released Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision.

However, his latest visa application was declined after Immigration New Zealand received information he “appeared to be part of a prostitution network”.

That involved “bringing Brazilian nationals into New Zealand and enabling them to work in the commercial sex industry”, the decision said.

Under the Prostitution Reform Act, temporary visa holders are barred from working in the sex industry or operating or investing in a “business of prostitution”.

Those restrictions were put in place in an attempt to curb sex trafficking. However, sex industry advocates have been critical of the policy, saying migrant sex workers are vulnerable to abuse and cannot turn to authorities for help for fear of deportation.

Immigration New Zealand said the husband’s business dealings had been brought to light during an investigation into a New Zealand-Brazilian prostitution network.

It said Brazilian women were being brought into New Zealand without visas to work in the sex industry illegally.

Bank records and WhatsApp messages seized by Immigration New Zealand showed the husband telling the women to deposit money into his bank account and the women carrying out those instructions.

Immigration New Zealand said the husband was running a prostitution business and issued him with a deportation liability notice.

The couple appealed, saying the allegations against the husband were unfounded and untrue.

Instead, their lawyer said the payments were made to the wife, who had been working as an administrator or secretary for the women on an ad hoc basis.

The couple argued their children were “effectively Kiwis in all but citizenship status” and they would not receive a good education if deported.

Violent crime in Brazil was out of control and they feared returning, they said.

However, the tribunal rejected the couple’s arguments, saying the evidence established the husband had received income from sex work. While the couple had a joint bank account, the sex workers put his name down when transferring the money.

The level of crime in Brazil was “concerning” but there was no evidence the couple was at “real risk” of being targetted, it said.

The tribunal declined the appeal, but granted the couple work visas for three months so they could afford to pay for their flights home.