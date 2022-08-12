Police discover human remains at south Auckland property, homicide probe under way

Police cordon off part of Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park, south Auckland, where human remains were discovered. (Video first published August 12.)

A homicide investigation is underway after police discovered human remains at a property in south Auckland.

Police said they made the discovery after the residents “brought unowned property to their address”. The residents were not thought to be involved, they said.

A post-mortem examination was underway as police tried to confirm the identity of the deceased, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia said.

“Given the nature of discovery, this might take some time”.

Police were first alerted to the discovery on Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park around 1.30pm on August 11.

“We appreciate there is significant public interest in what has occurred, however given the nature of the discovery, there are still a number of inquiries to be carried out”, Faamanuia said.

The priority was to confirm the identity of the deceased so that police could establish the full circumstances behind the discovery, he said.

David White/Stuff Police set up a cordon on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park on Thursday afternoon.

A neighbour of the property said there was a “wicked smell” coming from the home before police descended.

A cordon and scene guard remained at the home in Clendon Park, south Auckland, on Friday morning after a large team of detectives and forensics officers responded to the incident on Thursday afternoon.

A neighbour said her son, who had been working in the front yard on his car, told her he saw a suitcase being removed from a trailer at the property by the house’s occupants.

She said the bags loaded off the trailer were currently under the forensic tent.

Detectives and forensic teams were back at the property on Friday morning.

They were then seen standing back in shock, she said.

A second neighbour said there had been a “wicked smell” in the area just after midday on Thursday.

He also said he had seen a trailer.

James Halpin/Stuff On Friday morning, a forensics tent and police cordon was at the property in Moncrieff Ave.

He had previously worked at a Manukau crematorium and said he recognised the smell as that of a body.

“I knew straight away and I thought where's that coming from,” he said, referring to the property.

It was a strong “rotten” smell, he said.

Police arrived soon after and a hearse had been at the property, he said.

James Halpin/Stuff A large blue tent was set up in the front yard of the property, on Moncrieff Ave, on Thursday. It remained there on Friday.

The local community would see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, Faamanuia said.