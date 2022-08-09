Teen allegedly assaulted, cut and stomped on by group of youths at bus stop

The Bunny Street bus stop outside Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt has been a troublesome spot for years, local parents say. (File photo)

The father of a 16-year-old girl who alleges her head was stomped on and that she was held at knifepoint at a Lower Hutt bus stop says greater safety measures need to be taken to protect other children.

Lower Hutt man Hayden Ward says his daughter, who Stuff has agreed not to name for her personal safety, was viciously assaulted while she was waiting for a bus home on Bunny St, outside Queensgate Mall on Sunday evening.

A large group by the bus stop, ranging in age from about 10 to 25, had snatched her phone and were “taunting her, egging her on,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Bunny Street bus stop outside Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt has been a troublesome spot for years, local parents say.

“She chased down the one who had her phone and put him in a headlock. Then he pulled out a knife and he scratched her arm with it.

“They pushed her down on the ground and started all punching and kicking and stomping on her”.

Ward claimed at least one of the attackers stomped on her head. The incident had left her groggy and tired, but otherwise OK​, he said.

Police confirmed they were investigating a reported incident where a person was assaulted and had their phone taken at 5.45pm on Sunday at the bus stop. It’s understood police had video footage of the incident and were reviewing this.

Ward said although police responded quickly, he wanted to see greater surveillance at the spot – a known hub for antisocial and truant behaviour. After a post on social media Ward’s partner has been contacted by multiple other parents with similar stories about the bus stop.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Multiple other parents had come forward with stories about intimidation or aggressive behaviour at the Bunny Street bus stop, Ward says.

Another Lower Hutt parent, Sarah, agreed, saying her daughter was with a group of Year 8 girls at the bus stop in 2020 when one of them was punched in the face.

Her daughter, who was 11 at the time, was with two other female friends heading to the mall at about 5pm when the incident happened.

The girls “made eye contact” with a group of four girls and two boys nearby, but did not provoke them, Sarah said.

“They came over and thumped her [friend], saying why are you giggling at us, why are you looking over here, y’know, effing and blinding.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff In 2009, Queensgate Mall installed speakers at the Bunny St bus stop that only played classical music in an effort to deter young people. (Photo first published August 2009)

Her daughter and friend fled into the mall, but the larger group chased them into Farmers where security intervened, Sarah said.

Her husband met the girls and was threatened by one of the alleged troublemakers, Sarah said. Police were told but Sarah understood no action was taken.

News of the latest attack had not surprised her and something needed to change, she said.

“There's always been problems with the mall bus stop, even when it was the old Queensgate,” Sarah said, saying it was an issue even when she was a teenager.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF The bus stop runs along one side of the Queensgate Mall and is frequented by children who catch the bus home from school.

“I think it definitely needs monitoring somehow. It’s not just kids, it’s elderly as well.”

Her daughter wouldn’t go to the mall for a year after the incident, she said.

“People need to be safe in their city and it's traumatising for these kids.”

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry did not respond to requests for comment.

Police are yet to respond to questions on whether they had increased patrols around the bus stop. Queensgate has also been approached for comment.