Fake drug deal led to fatal shooting on Auckland street, Crown says

There was never any methamphetamine to sell to a man who eventually died from fatal gun shot wounds, the Crown says.

The Crown says Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis used a fake meth deal to lure 47-year-old Clifford Umuhuri to a street in Meadowbank, east Auckland, where they robbed him before shooting him twice on June 1, 2020.

The pair have denied charges of murder and aggravated robbery and are on trial at the High Court in Auckland in front of a jury.

On Tuesday, Auckland’s Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey closed the case to the jury saying Umuhuri had travelled to Auckland to purchase methamphetamine, but instead he was robbed and fatally shot.

“But so what? It’s not OK to kill people because they purchase methamphetamine,” Dickey submitted.

Sure, Umuhuri was a Mongrel Mob member and the sergeant at arms, but was it any surprise the gang was involved in methamphetamine distribution, Dickey submitted.

“It’s not a gang shooting. This is just a robbery where one party was armed and one party was not,” Dickey said.

Crown solicitor Brian Dickey rubbished Michael Filoa's explanation he was acting in self-defence.

Dickey asked the jury to leave feelings of prejudice they have towards gang members aside.

“That doesn’t mean they’re less worthy of the protections of the law...doesn’t make him less of a victim.”

Dickey submitted Davis and Filoa knew exactly what they were going to do.

“When two men go together with a gun for a fake deal for meth, things are prone to go wrong. That’s why they take the gun, it’s not there as furniture. It’s there for a purpose.

“You take it with you to do a stand over job. To commit that crime. It’s little surprise in this case it was used. Mr Umuhiri turned out not to be such a willing fool to be sold rubbish ‘s...y cutty’,” Dickey said.

On June 1, 2020, Umuhuri was with three friends – one of whom arranged to meet a meth dealer in a Panmure petrol station car park.

When they arrived, they found Filoa and Davis in a second car. Davis told them to follow him and both cars travelled in convoy before parking up in St Johns.

Umuhiri and Beatrice Gage got out of the car, but Gage was shooed away.

Once Umuhuri was inside the car, the door was locked and must have resisted and Gage could see the car rocking.

Dickey submitted Umuhuri, who was made of stern stuff, figured out the meth wasn’t there, there must have been a tussle which made Filoa “very angry”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, after Clifford Umuhuri was found fatally injured.

Dickey rubbished Filoa’s explanation that he was acting in self-defence when he shot Umuhuri. There was no evidence Umuhuri ever had a gun

Filoa, gave evidence in his own defence, telling the court he heard some clicking noise so started shooting.

“Really? That’s the basis for shooting someone?” Dickey asked

“The muck he made up in the witness box...he doesn’t get to lie his pants off in court,” Dickey said.

After being shot, Umuhuri’s friends drove him into town.

Umuhuri got out of the car on a street in Grafton, near Auckland City Hospital, but despite paramedics arriving, he could not be revived.

The defence lawyers for the pair will close their cases to the jury later on Tuesday with Justice Layne Harvey summing up on Wednesday.