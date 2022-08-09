St Johns shooting: Drug deal was a set-up, but who got ripped off?

It was a set-up, but by whom? That is the question jurors will decide on Wednesday when they retire to consider their verdicts in a murder trial.

The Crown says Michael Filoa and Aaron Davis used a fake meth deal to lure 47-year-old Clifford Umuhuri to a street in Meadowbank, east Auckland, where they robbed him before shooting him twice on June 1, 2020.

But lawyers for the pair have told the High Court in Auckland their clients were the ones ripped off, robbed of their methamphetamine by out-of-town gang members and associates.

The pair have denied charges of murder and aggravated robbery and are on trial at the High Court in Auckland where lawyers for the Crown and the men made their closing addresses on Tuesday.

Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey said Umuhuri had travelled to Auckland to purchase methamphetamine, but instead he was robbed and fatally shot.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Crown solicitor Brian Dickey rubbished Michael Filoa’s explanation he was acting in self-defence. (File photo)

He said evidence suggested Umuhuri turned up with cash but Davis and Filoa were not prepared for a legitimate deal.

“When two men go together with a gun for a fake deal for meth, things are prone to go wrong. That’s why they take the gun, it’s not there as furniture. It’s there for a purpose.

“You take it with you to do a stand over job. To commit that crime. It’s little surprise in this case it was used. Mr Umuhiri turned out not to be such a willing fool to be sold rubbish ‘shitty cutty’,” Dickey said.

On June 1, 2020, Umuhuri was with three friends – one of whom arranged to meet a meth dealer Aaron “Ah-roni” Davis at a Panmure petrol station.

Dickey said when they arrived, they found Filoa and Davis in a second car. Davis told them to follow him and both cars travelled in convoy before parking up on a suburban street in St Johns.

Umuhiri and Beatrice Gage got out of the car, but Gage was shooed away.

Once Umuhuri was inside the car, the door was locked and he must have resisted and Gage could see the car rocking.

Dickey said Umuhuri, who was made of stern stuff, figured out the meth wasn’t there, there must have been a tussle which made Filoa “very angry”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, after Clifford Umuhuri was found fatally injured.

He rubbished Filoa’s explanation that he was acting in self-defence when he shot Umuhuri. There was no evidence Umuhuri ever had a gun

Filoa, gave evidence in his own defence, telling the court he heard some clicking noise so started shooting.

“Really? That’s the basis for shooting someone?” Dickey asked.

“The muck he made up in the witness box... he doesn’t get to lie his pants off in court,” Dickey said.

A different set-up

Filoa’s lawyer David Niven told the jurors it should have been a straightforward deal.

“Cliff was there to rip him off. Cliff did not have the money. Cliff intended to cause him serious harm.”

The amount of drugs had been agreed, the price had been set, but instead a fight happened, and two shots were fired.

Niven said Filoa is the only person who told the jury about what happened inside the car and he was the victim, not the perpetrator.

Umuhuri blindsided Filoa and hit him in the head, it could have been a hammer, it could have been a gun, Niven said.

“He put his hands up to protect himself and only got out of the car when Aaron got out and dragged him out,” Niven said.

David White/Stuff Michael Filoa's lawyer, David Niven, said his client was the victim and was robbed.

At that point Umuhuri threw a bag out of the car and Gage grabbed it.

Filoa was dazed and leaned on the car door. He believed Umuhuri had a gun and heard a clicking sound and the words: “It’s jammed.”

That’s when Filoa fired two shots, Niven submitted it was a legitimate response when he thought he was at risk of serious harm.

Marie Dyhrberg QC represented Davis and said he too was a victim.

“This for him was a drug deal which went horribly, so terribly wrong, for him.”

She said there was no evidence Davis knew Filoa had a gun and he was shocked when the shots were fired.

“He was an easy target to roll, especially by this patched Mongrel Mob member and the tough Beatrice Gage.”

She said it was the Gages that ended up with bags belonging to Filoa and Davis.

On Wednesday the jurors will hear a summing up from Justice Layne Harvey before retiring to consider verdicts.