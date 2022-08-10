Man charged with murder of Auckland great-grandmother appears in court

Maria Brown was found dead on June 6, her birthday.

The man charged with murdering a great-grandmother at her central Auckland home has appeared in court from a secure psychiatric facility.

The 49-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is charged with the murder of 77-year-old Maria Brown in Onehunga.

He appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via a video link from the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

The man’s lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, sought continued interim name suppression while fitness is considered and for him to be remanded without plea.

He also faces a charge of setting fire to Brown’s home in Moana Ave.

On Wednesday Justice Sally Fitzgerald ordered reports under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date for February 2024 and remanded the man at the Mason Clinic.

Brown’s body was discovered by one of her grandsons on June 6, her birthday. The family had been trying to contact her for the previous 24 hours and had not been able to reach her.

Court documents showed the police believed she had died two days before, on June 4.

Lani Bartley/Supplied Maria Brown's son previously said she was a loving mum.

Her son, Lani Bartley, shares a birthday with his mother. He earlier described his mother as a kind woman who would send money back to family in Samoa.

“She was a very loving mum... she would always make you happy.”

Brown had helped teach Samoan dance at nearby Onehunga Primary School for 10 years and had been involved in Samoan cultural groups.

Bartley said his mother occupied her time with her own “mysterious things” – for example, she was well-known in the Māngere Town Centre after she had joined the walking Samoans group to stay active.

Bartley said his mother had decided to get hand tattoos, important in Samoan culture, at the age of 70.

Brown was from Salelologa on Savai’i island in Samoa and had lived in New Zealand for 27 years, all of it around the Onehunga-Mt Smart area.

She had six children, 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Givealittle page raised over $6000 so her body could be returned to Samoa for burial.