Patrolling cops nab Auckland ramraider at Thames jewellery store

An Auckland man was arrested in Thames while attempting to ramraid a jewellery store (file photo).

A 20-year-old man was allegedly caught in the act of a ramraid in Thames in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Auckland man used a car to ram the Thames Jewellers store on Pollen St around 2am, Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said.

Paeora police were patrolling at the time and saw the man, he said.

“The man smashed through the glass, saw the police and then fled before police caught him.”

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court.