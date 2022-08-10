Simon Bridges threatened Jami-Lee Ross with demotion over secret recordings

A recording that former National MP Jami-Lee Ross made of then-party leader Simon Bridges in September 2018 is played to the High Court at Auckland.

Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross secretly recorded then-party leader Simon Bridges multiple times, saying he had suffered a huge financial loss after being demoted and would not go down without a fight.

“I’ve been unable to pay my mortgage. I took up a large house before the leadership change ... it’s been very embarrassing,” Ross told Bridges.

“There’s been times where I’ve not been sure I’ve been able to use my Eftpos card.”

The recordings were played to the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday as Bridges was called to give evidence in a trial over allegedly fraudulent donations to both the National and Labour parties.

Ross and three businessmen – Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – have been charged by the Serious Fraud Office over donations made to the National Party.

The three are also facing charges – alongside two men and a woman, who all have interim name suppression – over donations made to the Labour Party.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Simon Bridges was called to give evidence in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

The Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of both parties to disguise the true donor: Zhang.

The charges concerning the National Party relate to two separate donations of $100,000 – one in 2017 and one in 2018.

The recordings

Ross recorded Bridges in three phone calls – one in June 2018 and two in September of that year. The recordings were played to the court on Wednesday.

In them, Ross could be heard saying he felt betrayed by Bridges, who now hosts a podcast for Stuff.

“I was deeply hurt and unhappy with the leadership change,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross and his lawyer Hannah Stuart arriving at the High Court at Auckland during the political donations trial.

Ross also denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women, which were swirling at the time.

He told Bridges it would be the end of his career if he was moved to the back bench over the allegations.

“You’ve asked me to go and collect [a] $100,000 donation. That hasn’t been declared properly. I have recordings of you … you’ve put me in the position,” Ross said.

“If I have to lose my career ... I have no option to go down fighting.”

On the recording, Bridges accused Ross of actively seeking to destabilise the party for months.

He told Ross there was evidence of his sexual misconduct, which was “systemic and prolonged”.

He also said he never asked Ross to do anything illegal regarding the donation.

In a second conversation on September 27, Bridges told Ross he would demote him further if he did not take an “olive branch”.

“You’ve acknowledged today you tape-recorded the Leader of the Opposition without any consent,” Bridges said.

“If you don’t take that, I will demote you. And I will take you off the front bench, I will strip your portfolios.”

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, left, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at a dinner at Zhang’s house on May 14, 2018.

Ross said he was protecting himself when he recorded Bridges in June.

“I was asked to be involved in significant donations and Chinese interest that haven’t been declared properly,” Ross said.

Bridges said there was nothing illegitimate or wrong about collecting donations. He told the court he did not instruct Ross to collect the donation.

The dinner

Bridges also told the court he attended a dinner at Zhang’s house in May 2018.

He said the dinner was held in the context of gaining party support, but there were no detailed discussions about donations.

Bridges was shown a text message from earlier on that day, where Ross texted him outlining who Zhang was and how Ross had provided a letter of support for a royal honour.

The former leader told the court he was not aware Ross had supported Zhang for the honour.

A week after the dinner, the court heard, Bridges saw Zhang and Colin Zheng at a fundraising event in Newmarket.

“I recall they referred to wanting to donate $100,000 to the National Party.”

Bridges told the court he would have said “thank you” and to get back in touch with Ross and the National Party.

He said he had no further discussions with Zhang or Zheng about the donation.

The trial in front of Justice Ian Gault continues.