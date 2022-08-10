Man sentenced to home detention for sex offence and drugs charges

Jonathan McKeown was sentenced on drugs charges and a charge of unlawful sexual connection. (File photo, from 2013 when McKeown worked as a Nelson Mail sports reporter.)

A woman became fearful for her safety and was afraid to say stop during an initially consensual sex encounter that left her with injuries and long-term trauma, a court heard.

Jonathan Elliot McKeown, 37, was sentenced in Nelson District Court on Wednesday to six months of home detention after pleading guilty and being convicted on charges of unlawful sexual connection, supplying and possessing methamphetamine, selling cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, in May 2021, the woman visited a Nelson address to buy recreational drugs. There, she met McKeown, who offered her methamphetamine. He offered the woman a ride home, before suggesting they visit a quiet place to watch the sunrise.

As they drove to a riverside spot in the Aniseed Valley, McKeown told the woman he wrote erotic fiction, and spoke of rape fantasies.

On arrival, they smoked methamphetamine before engaging in “rough but consensual sexual activity”. The woman consented to the initial encounter, which included the use of restraints. However, as the encounter progressed, she became fearful.

McKeown restrained the woman and put a “combat knife” on her chest. Several times, the woman freed her hands. Each time, McKeown retied her.

“She was afraid to tell the defendant to stop,” the summary said. “She was afraid and worried about how he might react. She therefore considered it was best to pretend it was OK and go along with the activity to avoid antagonising the defendant.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Jonathan McKeown was sentenced in Nelson District Court.

While it was accepted that McKeown believed the sex was consensual, his belief in her consent to one of the acts was unreasonable, the summary said.

After the incident, the woman drove them to Richmond, where McKeown went to Gun City. The complainant waited outside while McKeown bought a “variety of handheld weapons”.

The two of them spent the day together, smoking methamphetamine, drinking and playing pokies, before the woman left in a taxi.

McKeown’s drug and ammunition charges relate to Operation Highland, a police investigation into methamphetamine in Nelson that took place between April and June 2021.

Court documents describe messages sent to and from McKeown as he arranged to sell methamphetamine and cannabis. After his arrest, police found methamphetamine paraphernalia in McKeown’s bag, and ammunition. McKeown does not hold a firearms licence, the summary said.

In court on Wednesday, the woman’s victim impact statement was read, describing her bruised wrists and neck, genital injuries, and chipped teeth from the incident.

She left friends, a career and a relationship in New Zealand to live with family overseas. Her life was isolated, and she was unable to work due to post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

“I had a life of happiness. Now I’m living the opposite of everything I hoped for.”

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said he was concerned McKeown had attributed his offending to a head injury.

“... He is seeking to portray his behaviour and offending to an external cause.”

However, reports showed problems pre-dating the head injury, which was suffered when McKeown attempted a handstand on a roof while intoxicated, Webber said.

“Views on consent, and women’s interests in being raped prior to his head injury and offending ... that is really concerning.”

While the charges had resulted in McKeown’s first convictions, he had had other brushes with the law, Webber said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “You accept you need help ... you have gained a good deal of insight into appropriate behaviour but also the need for you to obtain as much assistance as you can for your deep-seated addiction,” Judge David Ruth told Jonathan McKeown.

In 2007, McKeown was granted diversion for charges relating to an incident where he got drunk and went into a neighbouring flat, where he got into bed with a woman and began masturbating.

In another incident, he was warned by police after he tried to initiate sexual contact with an intoxicated woman at a party.

McKeown’s lawyer, Michael Vesty, said his client’s head injury was simply a “catalyst” for the events that followed, not an excuse for offending.

McKeown had used methamphetamine as a “rehabilitation aid” and quickly became addicted.

A month spent in custody last year for breaching bail conditions acted as a “circuit breaker” for his addiction, Vesty said. Since then, he had engaged with addiction services, and was seeking help for his head injury and violent behaviour.

McKeown had lost his professional standing, damaged relationships and had lost the proceeds from the sale of his home, which went “quite literally up in smoke” with his methamphetamine addiction, Vesty said.

Judge David Ruth said he was “troubled” by the reports showing McKeown’s attitudes to

consent and rape, which led to a normalising of these activities.

While McKeown may have had “some belief of consent”, at a certain point the activities “diverted from the otherwise consensual activities that were going on”.

“You accept you need help ... you have gained a good deal of insight into appropriate behaviour but also the need for you to obtain as much assistance as you can for your deep-seated addiction.”

Regarding the drug charges, the judge accepted there was a “minimal involvement”.

From a starting point of 36 months in jail, the judge gave McKeown discounts for the rehabilitative steps he had made and the lack of convictions, although he took note of his previous contact with the justice system.

He reached an end sentence of six months of home detention and ordered McKeown to pay $3000 emotional harm reparation to his victim.