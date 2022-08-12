Skipper sentenced for running vessel aground while on autopilot

Tony Phillipson was the captain of the Mistral when ran aground in July 2021.

A Nelson skipper has been heavily fined following an autopiloted vessel running aground while he was asleep.

Tony Phillipson was sentenced by Judge David Ruth at Nelson District Court on Friday, on a single charge of failing to maintain a proper lookout.

The vessel, called the Mistral, ran aground while under Phillipson’s watch in July 2021 in Golden Bay, after Phillipson put the vessel on autopilot and fell asleep in the wheelhouse.

After becoming wedged between rocks near Grey Cliff, the vessel suffered serious damage and could not be salvaged in its entirety.

Supplied The FV Mistral required a three-month salvage operation after it ran aground.

In a press release shared by Maritime New Zealand, Judge Ruth noted Phillipson had caused $250,000 in uninsured losses from the Mistral running aground.

Southern Compliance manager Domonic Venz said even when autopilot was set up and the course was plotted, the skipper needed to pay attention and monitor the course the vessel is on.

“Sadly, this didn’t take place on the Mistral as Phillipson fell asleep.”

Venz said that the failure to properly keep watch could increase the risk of a vessel being involved in a collision or running aground.

Supplied The vessel had approximately 200 litres of heavy oil and hydraulic fluid drained from tanks, and about eight tonnes of hazards removed.

Keeping a good watch was “critically important” for skippers, as the safety of everyone on the vessel was in their hands.

“A proper lookout should be maintained at all times.”

Phillipson was sentenced under the Maritime Transport Act and was fined $3000, as well as being ordered to pay $130 in costs.

The Mistral required a three-month salvage operation following it running aground, with around 200 litres of heavy oil and hydraulic fluid drained from tanks, and about eight tonnes of hazards removed.

Tasman District Council communications officer Chris Choat confirmed the Mistral’s hull was still on the rocks near Grey Cliff.

In 2009, Phillipson was fined $2000 for using a trawl net in the Separation Point area, and in 2006, he was fined $15,000 for fishing in a marine reserve.

In 2004, Phillipson was convicted of three charges under the Maritime Transport Act, following the sinking of the fishing boat Alfred after it hit a barge in Golden Bay. Crewman Michael Bowler drowned in the incident.