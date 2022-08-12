Gang president arrested after police search West Coast, Christchurch properties

Four people were arrested as part of Operation Cobalt. (file photo)

Police have arrested the president of the Aotearoa Natives gang and three others with gang links as part of an operation targeting gangs.

Police, led by the Greymouth Organised Crime Unit, searched homes in Greymouth and Christchurch.

Four people were charged jointly with arson and conspiring to commit assault with intent to injure.

A 34-year-old man was also charged with conspiring to commit aggravated robbery and unauthorised use of a mobile phone by a prisoner. He was remanded in custody to reappear on September 20.

Two men, aged 32 and 26, were remanded in custody to reappear on August 17. A 26-year-old woman is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man was also charged with supplying methamphetamine.

An investigation was launched and search warrants were executed after police received information, Detective Wendy Bennett said.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner acknowledged the great work being done across the West Coast in conjunction with Operation Cobalt.

Anyone with information can contact police on 111 or 105, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.