Police investigating carjacking in central Hamilton

A woman has moderate injuries after being carjacked in Hamilton on Thursday night.

A group of people stole the woman’s red Ford Focus on Victoria St about 9.45pm, acting detective sergeant Sam Pritchard said.

“The victim sustained moderate injuries as a result of the incident and is being provided with support.”

He said the vehicle has been found and will be forensically examined, police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Beerscourt area.

”We are in the early stages of understanding what happened and are following some initial lines of inquiry.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220811/1329. Or you can provide information anonymously via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org