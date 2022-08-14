Victim critically injured in Invercargill assault
A person has been critically injured following an assault at a house in Invercargill on Saturday night.
Police were called to the Lyon St address in Glengarry at 8.05pm following a report of someone being injured during an assault.
A St John Ambulance crew had arrived minutes earlier, and a spokesperson confirmed the person was treated on the scene and transported to Southland Hospital with critical injuries.
A police spokesperson said a scene guard had been in place at the house overnight.
A scene examination was being carried out on Sunday morning and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the spokesperson said.