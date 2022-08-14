Victim critically injured in Invercargill assault

Police are investigating an assault that left one person critically injured. [File photo]

A person has been critically injured following an assault at a house in Invercargill on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Lyon St address in Glengarry at 8.05pm following a report of someone being injured during an assault.

A St John Ambulance crew had arrived minutes earlier, and a spokesperson confirmed the person was treated on the scene and transported to Southland Hospital with critical injuries.

READ MORE:

* Police speed camera operator assaulted in Invercargill

* Murder investigation launched in Favona, Auckland after man found dead

* Police investigating after Invercargill baby critically injured



A police spokesperson said a scene guard had been in place at the house overnight.

A scene examination was being carried out on Sunday morning and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the spokesperson said.