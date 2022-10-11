Wānaka helicopter company fined $315,000 following triple fatality

Wanaka pilot Nick Wallis died alongside two Department of Conservation workers when his helicopter crashed near Wānaka Airport in October 2018.

A Wānaka-based helicopter company has been fined $315,000 following a crash that killed the pilot and two Department of Conservation (DOC) workers.

The Alpine Group was charged twice with failure to comply with its duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act in October 2018.

Pilot Nick Wallis and DOC workers Paul Hondelink and Scott Theobald died when the helicopter crashed as it took off from Wānaka Airport.

The family of Scott Theobald said life has not been the same since he was killed.

READ MORE:

* Clothing from cabin brought down helicopter near Wanaka

* DOC worker Paul Hondelink's legacy to continue

* Brothers share heartbreaking tribute video of pilot Nick Wallis



An interim report from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) in December 2018 found evidence that a pair of over-trousers had flown out of the helicopter’s cabin and become tangled in the tail rotor and that the left rear door of the helicopter had opened and separated from the helicopter in flight.

TAIC had not been able to confirm the cause of the crash, and Judge Russell Walker said it was accepted by both the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and The Alpine Group that the cause may never be known.

The TAIC investigation is still under way.

On Tuesday, Judge Russell Walker ordered the company to pay a $315,000 fine, and $65,000 in legal costs.

The company had previously paid $200,000 to the families already.

SUPPLIED Scott Theobald was killed in the helicopter crash at Wānaka in 2018, his son Nathan says his life has been ruined by his death.

Theobald’s son, Nathan, said his life was ruined by his father's death.

In his victim impact statement, he said he had planned to move his family from the North Island to the south to be near his father. He wanted his daughter to get to know her grandfather.

“I used to go away on trips with my dad from a very young age, he was a massive part of my life and his death has impacted me dearly,” he said.

“I feel cheated that this has all been taken from me ... This whole thing has ruined my life.”

Paul Theobald said any helicopter sound brought back the terrible memory of his brother’s death.

“Scott’s death really affected our mother, it is almost like she died with him. She rang his message phone over 60 times just to hear his voice.”

In a statement, The Alpine Group said the crash was an “unspeakable tragedy”, but added it was important to recognise the CAA charges did not suggest the company’s actions caused the crash.

“Our thoughts remain with these men and their many loved ones.”

The company had a safety record dating back to 1954, with no prior convictions, the statement said.

“We accept that some of our systems, and industry accepted procedures, prior to the accident could have been improved.”

Supplied DOC staff member Paul Hondelink died during a helicopter take off from Wānaka.

The Alpine Group is majority owned by members of Wallis’ family including his father, legendary pilot Sir Tim Wallis, and brothers Jonathan and Toby.

Another brother, Matt Wallis, died when his Robinson 44 helicopter crashed into Lake Wānaka, near Stevensons Island, on July 21, 2018.

He too had left Wānaka Airport, and was on a short solo flight to Mt Aspiring National Park.

A TAIC report found the wreckage showed evidence of mast bumping.

Representing the CAA, lawyer Stephanie Bishop said failing to report the door opening as well as restraint of the trousers contributed to a catastrophic event.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF A helicopter crash in Wānaka claimed the lives of three people, including two DOC workers and pilot Nick Wallis, whose brother died in a helicopter crash in July. (First published October 2018)

“It was a training and adherence issue and not an improvement issue.

“We have a failing of the company to comply with their own internal procedures.”

Defence lawyer Garth Galloway said this was a case of the CAA “wanting their cake and to eat it also” as the cause of the crash had not been found.

“The CAA accepts causations can't be established, but then is says the crash highlights how serious catastrophic consequences can be.

“While these deaths seem avoidable, there is no cause found or one to be blamed. The cause of the crash may never be established.”