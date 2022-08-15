DJ admits injuring man interfering with music at Queenstown bar

A Queenstown DJ has admitted seriously injuring a man who interfered with his musical equipment at a popular nightspot.

Stuart Edwin Raeburn, 38, was convicted of injuring the man in such circumstances that if death had been caused he would have been guilty of manslaughter. The incident happened at The World Bar on June 12.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.

In the Queenstown District Court on Monday, Judge Tony Couch remanded Raeburn on bail for sentencing on October 11.

A police summary of facts said the defendant was performing about 12.40am and the victim entered the DJ stage and touched the musical equipment, briefly turning the music off.

Raeburn, also known as DJ Stubacca, grabbed the victim in the chest with two hands, pushed him against a wall and told him he needed to get off the stage, which was about 33 centimetres above the ground.

He then pushed the man towards the floor.

The man fell from the stage and landed on his back on the wooden floor below.

His head hit a schist stone hearth about 2 metres away.

Medical attention was called immediately as he lay unconscious.

The victim had a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain and was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, where he stayed for several days.

Raeburn told police he was concerned about his equipment being damaged.

The man was in his personal workspace and Raeburn believed he was behaving unpredictably.

Raeburn co-operated with police and expressed remorse and concern for the victim, the statement said.