Jellicoe Park homicide: Friends found victim lying face down, bleeding from mouth

Nigel Fuatimu, 21, died in Jellicoe Park in Manurewa on October 3, 2020.

Friends of a man fatally attacked in an Auckland park found him lying face down, bleeding from the nose and mouth, a court has heard.

Nigel Fuatimu​ died in Jellicoe Park, Manurewa, on the night of October 3, 2020, after socialising with friends, drinking and listening to Samoan music.

The Crown's case is he and his friend Samtuiosa Osa​ were “jumped” and randomly attacked.

Isaac Ramese-Stanley​​ and Simon Tavita​​ are jointly charged with murdering Fuatimu. Kitiona Stanley​​ is charged with assault with intent to injure Osa.

The trio deny the charges against them and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of a jury and Justice Paul Davison.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Taumafai Collins and three of his friends were having a good time at Jellicoe Park before another group attacked, a court has heard.

On Tuesday, Taumafai Collins​, Fuatimu’s brother-in-law, told the court they had been drinking at Osa’s family home before they walked to Jellicoe Park to play their music louder.

With a couple of boxes of alcohol and Fuatimu’s portable speaker, they stayed at the park for about 20 minutes, Collins said.

“We were having a good time.”

Collins, Fereti (Fred) Timu’a, Osa and Fuatimu all began walking out of the park when Collins heard a different voice.

“I went over to turn and there were two people in the park and I didn’t know them,” Collins said.

He heard: “Your music is too loud”, the court heard.

“They sounded angry,” Collins said.

As he turned, one of the men threw an object and Osa fell down. One of the men began kicking Timu’a, Collins said.

He saw two men kicking Fuatimu in the head and body, the court heard.

“I ran and pushed Nigel off and picked him up then I turned around and ran to Fred and pushed the dude that was kicking and then ran away.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff A homicide investigation was launched after Nigel Fuatimu died at Jellicoe Park in October 2020.

Timu’a and Collins ran in opposite directions before returning to Osa’s house.

Realising Fuatimu wasn’t there, they ran back to the park.

“Someone was kicking Nigel and we were getting close and they took off,” Collins said.

Collins and Timu’a found Fuatimu lying flat on his face. They turned him over and “I saw he was bleeding from the nose and the mouth”, Collins said.

As Timu’a called the ambulance, Collins began CPR.

Prosecutor Dale Dufty asked Collins if he or his friends bought a brick to the park. The Crown’s case is Tavita used a brick to strike Fuatimu.

Collins told the court he never saw a brick.

During Collins’ evidence, the court was shown a picture of Fuatimu lying in the park.

Collins said he had known Fuatimu for 11 years and described his brother-in-law as a “happy and very reliable” person.

Under cross-examination by Tavita’s lawyer, Panama Le’au’anae, Collins was questioned about inconsistencies in his police statement and what he’d told the court.

Collins said he was “in shock” when police first spoke to him in the early hours of October 4.

In his second statement to police, he gave them more information as “everything was coming back”.

He was also adamant he saw two men kicking his friend, despite Le’au’anae repeatedly submitting Collins never saw anyone kicking Fuatimu.

Le’au’anae also asked Collins why he didn’t tell the 111 operator Fuatimu had been “jumped” and kicked in the head.

“My mind was not there... I was scared, I was shaking,” Collins said.

The trial continues.