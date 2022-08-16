Dairy store owner sustains broken collarbone and cracked ribs chasing after robbers

The offenders had two getaway cars parked outside Redcliffs Convenience Store on Main Rd.

The owner of a Christchurch dairy has a broken collarbone and cracked ribs after chasing two teenagers that robbed his store on Monday afternoon.

The offenders had two getaway cars parked outside Redcliffs Convenience Store on Main Rd when they entered the store about 2pm.

Dairy owner Vinod Manu said the two offenders looked about 14 or 15 years old, and were wearing masks and hoodies.

When Manu realised the teenagers were stealing ice-creams and chocolates, he chased after them.

“I was angry, and I wanted to teach them a lesson.”

The offenders got into two separate cars, but Manu managed to jump on the hood of one of the cars.

“They drove off while I was on the hood and I fell,” he said.

Both cars fled towards the city.

Manu was taken to Christchurch Hospital and is now at home recovering, but hoped to be back at work by the end of the week.

“I’m fine, it was stupid, but I wanted to stop them coming back. You have to protect yourself.”

In his 26 years at the dairy, Manu said he had never experienced something like this.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Main Rd about 2.15pm following a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which occurred following an alleged robbery.

“Police are following lines of inquiry,” they said.

Police would not release CCTV footage of the cars to Stuff.